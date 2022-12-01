BancoPosta (Poste Italiane) has signed a commercial agreement with Banca AideXa for the distribution of loans to SMEs and sole proprietorships. The partnership aims to combine AideXa’s technological know-how with Poste Italiane’s historical proximity to Italian companies to offer SMEs increasingly rapid and effective financial services.

The innovative technology of the Milanese fintech bank, which received the banking license from the ECB in June 2021, is placed at the service of the large and solid network of small and medium-sized enterprises that turn to BancoPosta every day to receive the liquidity of the loans.

Thanks to the use of the digital instant lending platforms developed and managed by Banca AideXa, Poste’s business customers can now apply for a loan completely online, also taking advantage of AI and Open Banking.

The beginning of the collaboration sends a strong signal of the will to support Italian entrepreneurship by facilitating access to credit and accompanying it in its growth under the banner of innovation.

BancoPosta therefore adopts Banca AideXa’s LaaS (Lending as a Service), integrating an automatic, efficient and easily adaptable technology and loan service into its offer.