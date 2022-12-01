Home Business Poste Italiane: partnership with Banca AideXa to facilitate loans to SMEs
Business

Poste Italiane: partnership with Banca AideXa to facilitate loans to SMEs

by admin

BancoPosta (Poste Italiane) has signed a commercial agreement with Banca AideXa for the distribution of loans to SMEs and sole proprietorships. The partnership aims to combine AideXa’s technological know-how with Poste Italiane’s historical proximity to Italian companies to offer SMEs increasingly rapid and effective financial services.

The innovative technology of the Milanese fintech bank, which received the banking license from the ECB in June 2021, is placed at the service of the large and solid network of small and medium-sized enterprises that turn to BancoPosta every day to receive the liquidity of the loans.

Thanks to the use of the digital instant lending platforms developed and managed by Banca AideXa, Poste’s business customers can now apply for a loan completely online, also taking advantage of AI and Open Banking.

The beginning of the collaboration sends a strong signal of the will to support Italian entrepreneurship by facilitating access to credit and accompanying it in its growth under the banner of innovation.

BancoPosta therefore adopts Banca AideXa’s LaaS (Lending as a Service), integrating an automatic, efficient and easily adaptable technology and loan service into its offer.

See also  Parmigiano Reggiano, Bertinelli reconfirmed as Consortium president

You may also like

Juve, the prosecutors sign the request for a...

A new train to Malpensa: from 2024 it...

The short-term supply and demand continue to stalemate,...

The market demand continues to be poor, and...

Campari accelerating on Tannico. Ready to go up...

It is expected that the nylon filament market...

December begins with a sting on petrol and...

Stock index futures rose slightly, IM main contract...

Peugeot 408: the road test of the sedan...

The market generally reflects that the transaction is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy