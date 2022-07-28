Poste Italiane reported the “half-year operating result for 2022 (in the first half of the year), equal to € 1.4 billion, up (+ 32.6% Y / Y), a record in the history of the group”.

Poste reported a solid performance in financial services in the second quarter of 2022, thanks to the contribution of active portfolio management and a higher recurring interest margin (NII) ”.

In the second quarter of 2022, the revenues of the Mail, Parcels and Distribution sector remained substantially stable, recording a change of -0.9% compared to the second quarter of 2021, and amounted to € 904 million (-1.4% year year on year compared to the first half of 2021, equal to € 1.8 billion in the first half of 2022). Mail order revenues are resilient, with growth in the second quarter of 2022 of 0.8% year on year and equal to € 516 million (+ 0.5% compared to the first half of 2021, equal to € 1.0 billion in first half of 2022), thanks to growing volumes on higher-margin products, including integrated services, which offset the decline in lower-margin products, such as unregistered correspondence ”.

“Mail volumes decreased by 3.0% year on year (-1.8% compared to the first half of 2021), with average prices increasing (+ 3.8%). Parcel revenues decreased 1.8% yoy in the second quarter to € 330 million (-5.8% versus the first half of 2021, or € 663 million in the first half of 2022), to due to the change in consumer behavior and the reduction in consumer spending due to inflationary pressures, with volumes remaining structurally above pre-pandemic levels (55 million units in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 34 million units in second quarter of 2019).

“In the second quarter, the volumes of the B2C sector decreased by 8.9% compared to the second quarter of 2021, reaching 40 million units (-11.6% in the first half of 2021, equal to 81 million units in the first half year of 2022), with the impact mitigated by the increase in tariffs; volumes of the B2B sector decreased, year on year, by 12.5% ​​to 9 million units (-11.9% compared to the first half of 2021, equal to 19 million units in the first

semester of 2022) and volumes of the C2X sector are down by 13.9%, year on year, compared to the second quarter of 2021 to 1.2 million units (-24.6% compared to the first

half year of 2021, equal to 2.4 million units in the first half of 2022). The potential growth of the Italian e-commerce market remains very promising, thanks to per capita levels of e-commerce parcels well below the rest of Europe. Distribution revenues increased 13.1% year-over-year in the second quarter to € 1.2 billion (+ 5.7% versus the first half of 2021, to € 2.5 billion), reflecting performance of the financial services business division.

Revenues of the Financial Services segment increased in the second quarter of 2022, on an annual basis, by 10.4% to € 1.2 billion (+ 4.0% compared to the first half of 2021 equal to €

2.5 billion in the first half of 2022), with net interest income (NII) growing by 21.8% on an annual basis compared to the second quarter of 2021, thanks to the contribution of

proactive portfolio management.