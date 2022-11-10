Home Business Poste Italiane shines on the stock exchange after the accounts. The new electricity and gas offer is coming with its debut in the first quarter of 2023
Business

Poste Italiane shines on the stock exchange after the accounts. The new electricity and gas offer is coming with its debut in the first quarter of 2023

by admin

Poste Italiane is proceeding swiftly in Piazza Affari, closing trading at € 9.7 per share with an increase of 4.32%. The CEO of Poste, Matteo Del Fante, on the occasion of the presentation of the company’s financial results, indicated the guidelines for the coming months. In particular, according to Del Fante, “all our areas of operation have made an important positive contribution”.

The manager recalled that the completion of Poste Italiane’s range of offers last saw the fiber that made its debut on the market in 2021 and the new electricity and gas offer will debut on the market in the first quarter of 2023. .

See also  "Gather the World, Share the Wonder" International Trade, Investment, and Culture Series Exhibition Week opens in Shanghai_Artwork

You may also like

Ferrarini, composition proposal approved by 75% of the...

Edward Prescott, Nobel laureate in economics died. He...

Peugeot relaunches itself in the scooter world with...

Haina Star Technology (08297) Announces Interim Results with...

Pier Silvio Berlusconi against the web giants in...

Smart Technology Empowers Smart Education, Reconstructs Lenovo and...

Bankman-Fried (FTX): priority will be transparency on what...

U.S. inflation fell short of expectations in October,...

Formula E, Racing Force will supply racing clothing...

Great Wall ORA Good Cat, China Insurance Research...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy