Poste Italiane is proceeding swiftly in Piazza Affari, closing trading at € 9.7 per share with an increase of 4.32%. The CEO of Poste, Matteo Del Fante, on the occasion of the presentation of the company’s financial results, indicated the guidelines for the coming months. In particular, according to Del Fante, “all our areas of operation have made an important positive contribution”.

The manager recalled that the completion of Poste Italiane’s range of offers last saw the fiber that made its debut on the market in 2021 and the new electricity and gas offer will debut on the market in the first quarter of 2023. .