Poste Italiane further improves its corporate sustainability and sector leadership performance by achieving an “AA” rating according to the evaluation of Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), also becoming part of the STOXX Global ESG Leaders index.

Poste Italiane achieved double “A” compared to last year’s “A” rating, thanks to the adoption of governance practices that respond adequately to the interests of investors. This score is also due to improvements in the company’s talent management activities. The rating agency also positively assessed the Poste Italiane Group with regard to the management of carbon dioxide emissions, due to the presence of investments in green energy and participation in responsible investment initiatives.

Poste Italiane has also joined the STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index. The index includes around 400 leading global companies in terms of corporate sustainability and is structured around the basket of companies belonging to the STOXX Global 1800. It is the first time that Poste Italiane has been included in the prestigious international index.