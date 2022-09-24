Home Business Poste Italiane wins double “A” in the MSCI rating and makes its debut in the STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index
Business

Poste Italiane wins double “A” in the MSCI rating and makes its debut in the STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index

by admin

Poste Italiane further improves its corporate sustainability and sector leadership performance by achieving an “AA” rating according to the evaluation of Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), also becoming part of the STOXX Global ESG Leaders index.

Poste Italiane achieved double “A” compared to last year’s “A” rating, thanks to the adoption of governance practices that respond adequately to the interests of investors. This score is also due to improvements in the company’s talent management activities. The rating agency also positively assessed the Poste Italiane Group with regard to the management of carbon dioxide emissions, due to the presence of investments in green energy and participation in responsible investment initiatives.

Poste Italiane has also joined the STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index. The index includes around 400 leading global companies in terms of corporate sustainability and is structured around the basket of companies belonging to the STOXX Global 1800. It is the first time that Poste Italiane has been included in the prestigious international index.

See also  Generali, Mediobanca securities lending on the table at Consob

You may also like

The domestic supply contradiction continues, and the production...

The onshore and offshore RMB exchange rates both...

Tim: the times for the Cdp offer on...

Bank of Italy: 300,000 new private jobs created...

A-share subscription | Kechuan Technology (603052.SH) started subscription...

Mps and the capital increase, guarantee consortium banks...

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell...

Interest rates panic and recession, markets on their...

On Black Friday, European and American stock markets...

Bankman-Fried prepares funding rounds of up to $...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy