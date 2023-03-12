8
A turning point after the turnaround in interest rates: the bank dreams are over, the boss is leaving
After twelve years at the head of Postfinance, Hansruedi Köng will leave the state bank next February. The successor has not yet been decided.
There’s one thing you can’t accuse Hansruedi Köng of: that he didn’t fight. On the contrary: For years he has campaigned for his Postfinance to become a real bank, for the payments subsidiary of the state-owned postal group to become a full-fledged financial institution. But it shouldn’t be.
