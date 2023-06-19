POTNIA SUPREME speaker, your music moving castle_TOM News

The POTNIA SUPREME audio system has 16 speakers in the whole car. The front part is equipped with HiFi 3-way speakers (including bass, mid-bass and treble) and headrest speakers to create a stereo sound field; the left and right pillars have 2 surround speakers to make the sound more Surrounded by space.It is worth mentioning that the luggage compartment is also equipped with a subwoofer, which is very suitable for rock music, and this system can perfectly display the bass line.

The total power of the POTNIA SUPREME sound system is as high as 1600, providing a clear, natural, soft, live and immersive surround audio-visual experience.Its rotating tweeter sound is very pure, and its low-frequency performance can resonate with the interior of the car. It can really be said to be a “concert hall” on wheels. Coupled with the ambient light and fragrance system, the 5D smart cockpit effect of music rhythm and aroma refreshing can be realized, bringing passengers a fully immersive and comfortable experience.

The POTNIA SUPREME sound system is equipped with DSP solutions, ANC active noise reduction technology, AVAS function and immersive sound algorithm, which can bring a surround-like immersive experience.In addition, the intelligent driving scene also uses the automatic driving directional warning technology, uses the 3D alarm sound algorithm to pass the body sensor data and alarm information, combined with the sound direction positioning technology, so that the driver can feel the danger information position and spatial changes through the change of the sound field. . For example, when turning, it will directly give prompts to turn left and right, and will also give voice warnings when there is danger, so that vehicle information can be obtained more intuitively, and thereby improve driving fun and safety.

