Pouring cold water on expectations of a June rate hike!Fed’s Jefferson: Pausing rate hikes will give more time to assess economic data

On May 31, local time, Philip Jefferson, nominee for the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve and current Fed governor, said that any decision by the Fed to keep the benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged at the upcoming meeting should not be regarded as the end of the Fed’s monetary tightening. policy. He suggested that the June meeting tends to keep interest rates unchanged in order to give policymakers more time to assess the economic outlook, but not adjusting interest rates for the time being does not mean that the interest rate hike cycle is over.

In addition, Philadelphia Fed President Harker, a voting member of the FOMC this year, also supported keeping rates steady in June. “I think it’s okay to skip a meeting a little bit, and if we’re going to get into a period where we need to do more austerity, we can do that every other meeting,” he said at the meeting on the same day.

It is worth noting that the speeches of the above two officials have poured cold water on the market’s expectation of raising interest rates in June. Traders saw the probability of a rate hike in June fall to about 40 percent from more than 70 percent earlier on Wednesday.

