“Should the totality of the data indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be poised to pick up the pace of rate hikes.”

This was stated by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, in his speech to the US Congress. “Restoring price stability will probably require maintaining a tight monetary policy stance for some time,” the chairman added.

“The latest economic data was stronger than expected, suggesting that the final level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated.”