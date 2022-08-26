Powell uses the Jackson Hole symposium to shore up the Fed’s iron fight against inflation. The Federal Reserve chairman signaled that the US central bank will likely continue to raise interest rates and leave them high for a while to eliminate inflation, dismissing any notion that the Fed would soon turn around.

The Fed won’t stop until inflation is under control

The president of the Federal Reserve confirms the commitment of the US central bank to stop inflation. The Fed will continue to raise interest rates in a way that will cause “some pain” to the US economy. “While higher interest rates, slower growth and weaker labor market conditions will reduce inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses,” Powell said.

In his unusually short speech at Jackson Hole, Powell said the Fed will use its tools forcefully to fight inflation.

Powell warned that the Fed’s focus is wider than a month or two of data and will continue to move forward until inflation approaches its long-term target of 2%.

Powell: “Without price stability, the economy doesn’t work for anyone”

Fed number one pointed out that higher interest rates are likely to persist “for some time” as inflation at over 40-year highs warns strongly against premature easing of monetary policy. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the foundation of our economy,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech. “Without price stability, the economy doesn’t work for anyone,” he added.

Powell added that inflation at its 40-year high provides three lessons: that central banks like the Fed are responsible for managing inflation, that expectations are key, and that “we must hold them until the job is done. “.

“Of course, inflation has almost everyone’s attention right now, which highlights a particular risk today: the longer the current wave of high inflation continues, the more likely it is that expectations of higher inflation will strengthen“, he added.

Wall Street turns up its nose

Peremptory words that have intimidated investors with Wall Street which accelerated sharply to the downside. The S&P 500 index marks -1.55%, while the Nasdaq is close to -2%. The 10-year Treasury yield marks a slight increase to 3.05%.

Powell’s language also indicates that the Fed may leave high rates for some time, a hard pill for growth-oriented investors to swallow. The rise in rates and the ongoing battle against inflation could be an exceptionally difficult environment for companies to face, especially for smaller or more speculative ones “, comments Callie Cox, US investment analyst di eToro,