Powell: inflation still too high, but caution is needed on rates. Wall Street slightly up. EU stock markets in red

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The quarterly earnings season in Europe begins in the worst possible way, with the crash of Renault, echoed by that of Tesla on the Nasdaq, which sends the stock markets of the Old Continent into trouble once again. The stock markets ended the session with drops close to 1%. But the “black shirt” goes to the FTSE MIB, while Italy remains under special observation awaiting S&P’s decision on the sovereign rating (Friday 20 October). The BTP-Bund spread closes above 200. On the markets, the difficulties of the auto sector are added to fears for a possible escalation of the crisis in the Middle East and for the duration of the monetary tightening, as evidenced by the yields on ten-year US Treasuries close to the threshold symbolic of 5 percent.

Powell: inflation too high, but caution is needed on rates

The president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, said he was satisfied with the decline in inflation this summer and made it clear that the Central Bank is unlikely to raise interest rates again, unless the possibility that a stronger economy puts this progress at risk. “Given the risks and uncertainties, we will proceed with caution,” Powell said, speaking at the Economic Club of New York. “Recent data has shown progress toward both” the Fed’s goals of stable inflation and a strong job market. Powell, however, warned that inflation “is still too high and that a few months of positive data are just the beginning to be confident in a return of inflation towards the target” of 2%. In September, consumer prices are expected to rise by 3.5% compared to a year earlier, with the ‘core’ figure at 3.7%, the Fed chairman said. Powell then added that too strong growth “it could put progress at risk and make further tightening of monetary policy necessary.” “There may still be” a need for “significant tightening,” Powell warned.

Wall Street rises slightly immediately after Powell

Wall Street rises slightly after Powell’s words as investors evaluate the latest macroeconomic data. On the quarterly front, Netflix is ​​rising after the accounts above estimates while Tesla slips, among the worst performers on the S&P 500, after the electric car company disappointed analysts’ expectations on revenues and profits for the first time since July 2019 CEO Elon Musk says he is concerned about the impact of high interest rates on families looking to buy a car. This is why expansion projects could slow down, starting with the new gigafactory that Tesla is expected to build in Mexico. The shares of American Airlines then rose, despite the higher-than-expected loss and the decline in the outlook on profits dictated by the instability in the Middle East and the increase in fuel costs. Philip Morris shares fell, as did Blackstone, after a lower-than-expected quarter.

The cars and banks are down in Piazza Affari

On the Milanese stock market, Stellantis slips to the bottom of the list in the wake of the rest of the European sector. Weak session for the main banking companies, starting with Banca Pop Er and Banca Mps, industry with Leonardo – Finmeccanica and the car with Pirelli & C. The “la” in sales was triggered in particular for the four-wheel sector weighed down by sharp decline for Renault (-7% in Paris), after the third quarter accounts highlighted slower revenue growth also due to currency depreciation. Sitting in the red for the oil companies (down Tenaris, in the wake of the “dancer” oil prices), after the prices had increased on the eve of the Iranian request for an oil embargo in Israel (but then OPEC made it known that it does not intend follow up on the hypothesis.) As for Saipem, the wait for the third quarter accounts, arriving on October 25th, is also rising

Oil down, spread over 200 points

Oil prices are falling after OPEC showed no signs of supporting Iran’s request for an oil embargo on Israel. The euro is rising slightly, but remains below 1.06 dollars (at 1.0574 at the close of the markets). Gas is weak, around 50 euros per megawatt hour. The spread between BTp and Bund remains above the threshold of 200 basis points but at the end of the session it narrows to 203 points compared to 206 at the closing the day before. The yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp is around 5%.

