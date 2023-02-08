Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the unexpectedly strong labor market explained why the central bank took longer to bring inflation down and raised interest rates more than many investors expected.

Official data released on Friday showed that business hiring accelerated in January. Powell told a discussion at the Economic Club of Washington (DC) on Tuesday that the pace of hiring was stronger than anyone he knew had expected, and in part explains why the Fed thinks lowering inflation is an important strategy. A process that takes a long time.

Powell did not say whether having prior knowledge of Friday’s report would have changed the decision of central bankers at last week’s meeting. The Fed slowed the pace of rate hikes for the second time in a row last week, approving a 25 basis point increase in the federal funds rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%. The central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points in December and 75 basis points in November last year.

Powell said on Tuesday that the process of bringing inflation down to the Fed’s 2 percent target could take a considerable amount of time, and the central bank believes it won’t be smooth sailing and may experience bumps.

“Expectations that inflation will subside quickly and painlessly are not base case scenarios,” he said. “The base case scenario for me is … we’re going to have to raise rates a lot more and then we’re going to have to look around and see if we’ve got it right.”

The Fed is seeking to curb inflation, which has eased recently after hitting a 40-year high last year, by slowing economic growth. Michael Farr, chief market strategist at Hightower Advisors, said Powell once again showed that the Fed is serious about inflation.

Fed officials have raised interest rates by 4.5 percentage points over the past 12 months, the fastest pace since the 1980s, and officials expect the unemployment rate to rise to around 4.6% by the end of the year.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced last Friday that non-farm payrolls increased by 517,000 in January, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest since 1969. Forecasters polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 187,000 rise in nonfarm payrolls in January, which would have extended the cooling labor market.

Not only did the U.S. Labor Department report an unusually large job gain in January, but more importantly for the Fed, the department revised up job growth data from previous months, which means that the U.S. economy is heading into the new year. Momentum was stronger than expected. Underlying weakness in previous jobs reports, such as declines in casual hiring and hours worked, was either reversed in January or revised away.

According to forecasts released after the Fed’s policy meeting in December, most Fed officials believe they will raise the federal funds rate to 5.1% this year, which means they will increase interest rates by 25% at the next two meetings in March and May. basis points. More than a third of officials expect a rate hike above 5.25 percent, which would require another hike in June. No officials expect a rate cut this year.

Ahead of Powell’s speech on Tuesday, investors in the interest rate futures market expected the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points at each of its next two meetings, according to CME Group.

Powell reiterated on Tuesday that the Fed is prepared to raise interest rates even higher if data show economic activity is growing faster than officials expect.

“We’re going to be reacting to the data,” he said, “so if the jobs data going forward continues to be strong and inflation continues to rise, then we’ll likely have to do more to raise rates more than the market expects.”

However, Powell’s speech appeared to leave the Fed open, as Powell “didn’t tell us exactly when, or how much more data the Fed would need to see before raising the federal funds rate target,” Farr said.

Signs that last year’s aggressive rate hikes have not cooled the labor market significantly could fuel a more heated debate within the Fed, with officials divided on whether the central bank has done enough to rein in high inflation. The job gain in January could unnerve officials if other reports that follow also show stronger economic growth. They will also get a jobs report ahead of the Fed meeting in March.

The slowdown in headline inflation is largely due to falling prices of energy and other commodities. The sharp rise in housing costs has slowed, but has yet to filter through to official price indicators.

For the past three months, Powell has defended further rate hikes, pointing to a still-tight labor market, high wage pressures and persistently high inflation in labor-intensive services sectors. “We haven’t seen a slowdown in inflation yet, it will take a while,” he said on Tuesday. “We have to be patient.”

He then spoke again about the failure of service sector inflation to slow this year as one of the most worrisome developments facing the Fed. “That’s what worries me,” he said.

The Fed believes that rate hikes act on markets by tightening financial conditions, such as raising borrowing costs or lowering the prices of stocks and other assets.

Investors’ optimism that inflation will fall faster this year than the Fed expects has led to some easing in financial conditions in recent weeks. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage, for example, has fallen about a percentage point in recent weeks to just over 6%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Last week, some investors thought they had detected a shift in Powell’s views, as he refrained from backlash against investors’ belief that the path to lower inflation this year might be smoother than the Fed suggested it might. But after Friday’s jobs report, investors began to price in a path closer to the most likely rate trajectory that Fed officials have been hinting at.

“Late last year, Powell and other Fed officials who spoke appeared intent on managing market expectations,” Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase, said in a note Tuesday. What it means to react to the data and let the market take that as reasonable warning.”

Given that the Fed is likely to be closer to its eventual rate target than it was last year, that approach seems sensible, Feroli said. “This year, the market should not expect the same level of guidance,” he said.

Related Reading:

Kashkari says Fed rate hikes have had little impact on job market so far