Negative closure for the European stock exchanges, held back by Wall Street after the restrictive tone of Jerome Powell in his hearing in the Senate.

In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closes the negotiations down by 0.7% 27,761 points. Among the best sellers Saipem (-3.4%), Inwit (-3%) and Nexi (-3.1%), which released results in line with expectations for 2022 and confirmed its guidance for 2023. against the trend Moncler (+1.1%), Unipol (+0.9%) and Tenaris (+0.5%).

Focus of the day on the intervention of the chairman of the Fed, which opened to a new acceleration in the pace of rate hikes and to a higher terminal rate than previously expected. However, everything will depend on the data, which so far have been stronger than expected.

Following Powell’s statements, markets veered into the red, with the S&P500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq down by up to one percentage point.

The dollar appreciates against the other main currencies, pushing the exchange rate with the euro down to 1.057 and that with the yen up to 136.9.

Bond yields on shorter maturities increased, with the 10-year Treasury stable at 3.96% and the two-year Treasury, more sensitive to expectations on monetary policy, rising to 4.95%. Implied rate forecasts now price in an average terminal rate above 5.5% in the summer.

As far as Europe is concerned, the Btp-Bund spread widens slightly to 182 basis points and the Italian 10-year bond trades slightly down to 4.52%.

During the day, the ECB released its January survey on consumer expectations, which show an improvement in 12-month and 3-year inflation expectations, down respectively to 4.9% (from 5% in December) and 2 .5% (from 3%).

Raw materials fell on the back of dollar appreciation and the prospect of a greater tightening of monetary policy, with oil (Brent) down by more than 2% to 84.3 dollars a barrel.

The second part of Powell’s testimony will be held tomorrow, while the February job report, the other big event this week, will be released on Friday.