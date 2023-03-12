A power outage lasting several hours in the greater Ludwigshafen area led to fire brigade operations and, among other things, to a canceled concert. According to Pfalzwerke, a technical defect in the Mundenheim substation caused a short circuit, which resulted in four high-voltage lines being switched off on Friday evening. There was a power outage that affected large parts of Ludwigshafen, Frankenthal and the surrounding area. What caused the defect in a switch will be analyzed in the next few days, it said.

The fire brigade of the Palatinate city…