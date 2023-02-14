Home Business Power stocks generally rose in the afternoon, Longyuan Power and Datang Power both rose more than 5% Longyuan Power_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Power stocks generally rose in the afternoon, Longyuan Power and Datang Power both rose more than 5% Longyuan Power_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Power stocks generally rose in the afternoon, Longyuan Power and Datang Power both rose more than 5% Longyuan Power_Sina Finance_Sina.com



Power stocks generally rose in the afternoon,Longyuan Power(00916) rose 5.76% to HK$11.38;Datang Power Generation(00991) rose 4.86% to HK$1.51; Huaneng Power International (00902) rose 2.66% to HK$4.25; Huadian International (01071) rose 0.85% to HK$3.56.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Lu Yujun

See also  Because we cannot do without immigrants: in 2030 there will be a shortage of 2 million workers

You may also like

The New York Times drags the European Union...

Gold: Turkey to suspend some imports after recent...

Dr automobiles: the low-cost 1.0 EV electric car...

The risk of savings starts again: 9% of...

How popular is BYD Qin PLUS DM-i in...

Waste: in Italy it grows more than the...

Superbonus building chaos, the initiative of cooperative credit...

Resolution 14 of 06/02/2023 – San Marino Card...

Soul, Mediobanca buys up to 9% for an...

Samsung Galaxy S23 series set a new record...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy