Power stocks generally rose in the afternoon,Longyuan Power(00916) rose 5.76% to HK$11.38;Datang Power Generation(00991) rose 4.86% to HK$1.51; Huaneng Power International (00902) rose 2.66% to HK$4.25; Huadian International (01071) rose 0.85% to HK$3.56.
Responsible editor: Lu Yujun
