Power struggle at Pro7: Berlusconi should get two supervisory board mandates

Italian Ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi. dpa

According to information from Business Insider, Pro7Sat1 will announce on Wednesday afternoon that Katharina Behrends and Thomas Ingelfinger will be nominated for the media group’s supervisory board.

Both run on the ticket of the Berlusconi group MFE, which holds a little more than 25 percent in Pro7Sat1.

Czech billionaire Renata Kellnerova has also filed a claim to appoint a confidante to the board of directors. She joined the group at the end of February and holds around ten percent. According to our research, she gets nothing when it comes to the allocation of supervisory board positions.

On this Wednesday afternoon, a long power struggle at Pro7Sat1 comes to a temporary end. The Group will announce which candidates will be nominated for the Supervisory Board. There are four vacancies and four candidates. Above all, Berlusconi’s media group MFE prevailed, because two of the four candidates come from him. Namely Katharina Behrends, who is currently working as the DACH boss of MFE, and Thomas Ingelfinger, who was a board member at Beiersdorf for many years. Pro7 circles say that Ingelfinger knows how to make brands big. And he has years of experience in the top management of a Dax group.

The Munich open with the two candidates for a collaboration with Silvio Berlusconi’s media empire. That was still taboo under ex-CEO Rainer Beaujean. For years there was an iron silence between the top management and the representatives of Berlusconi. However, after Beaujean left, the new Pro7Sat1 CEO Bernd Habets and Supervisory Board Chairman Andreas Wiele began to hold talks with MFE representatives.

Kellnerova gets nothing

Wiele is of the opinion that you have to come to terms with the largest shareholder. The group is managed by Berlusconi’s son Pier Silvio. According to Wiele, MFE is not the same as Berlusconi. It is also said that he prefers the Italians to investors from China or Qatar. The risk of the station becoming politicized is significantly higher for the latter two than for the Italians, who are ultimately still democrats.

read too Pro7 leadership makes peace with Berlusconi and grants his media group seats on the supervisory board



In the power struggle for the supervisory board seats, billionaire Renata Kellnerova draws the short straw. She joined Pro7Sat1 with her investor group PPF at the end of February and now holds around ten percent of the company. She has publicly requested a place on the board of directors. However, Wiele and Habets waved it off early on. The two top managers argued internally that when you have such a short investment, it is completely unusual in Germany to get a seat on the supervisory board right away.

The “Handelsblatt” had reported that the former DFL boss Donata Hopfen should also move into the Pro7Sat1 supervisory board. However, we learned from business circles that this will not happen. One of the other two nominees is said to be a financial expert, company insiders did not want to reveal more.