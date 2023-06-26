Power struggle over minimum wage: This is behind the mini-increase

Power struggle over the minimum wage: The chairwoman of the minimum wage commission, Christiane Schönefeld, employer representative Steffen Kampeter and DGB board member Stefan Körzell. Picture Alliance

The statutory minimum wage will rise from twelve to 12.41 euros in 2024 – i.e. by only 3.4 percent. Given the high inflation, the decision of the Minimum Wage Commission is surprisingly low.

Behind this is a trick of the Commission. She reckoned that the government had recently increased the minimum wage on its own initiative. The Commission has now partially withdrawn this intervention. The unions are outraged.

The minimum wage has now finally arrived in the political power struggle. Collective bargaining is in danger of being damaged.

The statutory minimum wage in Germany will rise from twelve to 12.41 euros at the beginning of 2024 – i.e. by 3.4 percent, and a year later by 41 cents again. In view of the high inflation, the Recommendation of the Minimum Wage Commission surprisingly low, especially as low-income earners are particularly hard hit by inflation.

The anger is correspondingly large. For the first time, employers and trade unions could not reach an agreement. SPD Labor Minister Hubertus Heil nevertheless wants to implement the recommendation, although he himself had announced a “significant increase”. The minimum wage has finally arrived in the political power struggles. What is really behind the power struggle and minimum wage numbers?

As a reminder: the statutory minimum wage was introduced in 2015, at that time 8.50 euros gross per hour. It was intended to protect employees against wage cuts in addition to collectively agreed minimum wages. From the outset there were warnings that the minimum wage would become a political pawn and that the independence of the collective bargaining partners in determining wages would suffer. The law therefore stipulates that the minimum wage is set by a commission made up of representatives from employers and trade unions.

In the most recent federal election campaign, the SPD advertised with a strong increase in the minimum wage to twelve euros – and narrowly won the election. The traffic light government implemented the election promise and increased the minimum wage to twelve euros on October 1, 2022. Within ten months, the minimum wage has increased by more than 25 percent. This graphic illustrates the development.

Commission takes back election promises made by SPD in part

Employers and unions had proposed an increase to 10.45 euros at the time. In the deliberations, the commission now calculated how much collective wages have risen in the past year – by 7.8 percent. However, they did not apply this rate to the current twelve euros, but to the EUR 10.45 proposed by the Commission at the time. Only on the result did she then add the political increase of 1.55 euros. Without this trick, the minimum wage would have had to rise to 12.94 euros on January 1st, and then well over 13 euros in 2025.

The Commission has thus partially conceded the political intervention through the unscheduled statutory increase – and thus the SPD election promise. This should not remain without consequences.

In April, Labor Minister Heil had announced a “significant increase” in the minimum wage in an interview with “Bild am Sonntag”: “Because we not only continue to have high inflation, but also decent wage increases, which will be reflected in the upcoming increase in the minimum wage Apparently, Heil had not reckoned with the employer’s ruse and now had to back down. He referred to the minimum wage law. Accordingly, the government can only implement the Commission’s proposal or not. The alternative would be no increase in the minimum wage on January 1st.

The decisive factor in the commission, which was made up equally of trade unions and employers, was its President Christiane Schönefeld. The former head of the Federal Employment Agency only assumed her position in February, i.e. after the political intervention in the minimum wage. The trade unions had also voted in favor of her appointment. In 2004 she took part in the election of the Federal President for the SPD.

In response to the recommendation, trade union-related economists in particular questioned the independence of the Minimum Wage Commission. “In my view, the Commission’s proposal does not do justice to its legal mandate,” wrote Sebastian Dullien from the institute for macroeconomics and economic research, which is close to the trade union. “Since the Commission is now correcting this purchasing power adjustment downwards again with its recommendation without convincing arguments, new calls for political intervention threaten to gain new weight.”

The FDP MP Ria Schröder replied. “The politicization of the minimum wage has to stop. Instead, we should be talking about how workers get paid less in taxes for their hard work.”

But the minimum wage has long been politicized. And the social partnership between unions and employers has suffered another crack.

