Powerball Jackpot Reaches $638 Million: Winning Numbers and Drawing Prizes Revealed

Powerball Players Await $638 Million Jackpot in Monday’s Drawing

Another Powerball Monday has arrived, and excitement is high as players eagerly await the drawing of the famous American lottery. The Powerball is officially valid in 45 states, with the exception of Alabama, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, and Alaska, as well as Washington DC, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

The Powerball drawings take place three times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 pm ET (7:59 pm PT), from the Lottery studios in Tallahassee, Florida. For just two dollars, players have a chance to win hundreds of millions, depending on the accumulated purse.

After no winner was announced last Saturday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has now reached a staggering $638 million dollars. The winner has the option to claim $304.2 million in cash if they choose a single payment. Another choice is to receive annual payments for 29 years, gradually accumulating the full amount.

The winning numbers for today’s drawing on September 18 are 2-21-26-40-42, with the Powerball number being 9.

Even if players didn’t match all the numbers, they still have a chance to win various impressive prizes. These include hitting 5 numbers plus the Powerball, which will award the accumulated jackpot. Other prizes include $1,000,000 for matching 5 numbers, $50,000 for 4 numbers plus the Powerball, and $100 for just matching 4 numbers. Smaller prizes are also available for matching 3 numbers, 2 numbers plus the Powerball, 1 number plus the Powerball, and correctly guessing the Powerball number.

Don’t miss the next Powerball draws, where more chances to win await. The upcoming dates for the draws are Wednesday, September 20, Saturday, September 23, Monday, September 25, Wednesday, September 27, and Saturday, September 30.

Whether you dream of winning the big jackpot or are satisfied with smaller winnings, Powerball is the game to play. Good luck to all the participants!

