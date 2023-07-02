Powerball Jackpot Soars to $493 Million: Here’s What You Need to Know

Powerball Jackpot Continues to Grow, Reaches $493 Million

The Powerball jackpot in the United States has been steadily growing for several weeks now, as no one has been lucky enough to win the coveted prize. On Saturday, July 1, the jackpot reached an impressive $493 million, enough to make many dreams come true.

The Powerball can be found in 45 states across the country, as well as in Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It can even be purchased from abroad. To participate, players must purchase a $2 ticket, with the option to add the Power Play for an additional dollar.

Tickets can be purchased at various establishments, including service stations. It’s worth noting that more than half of the proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.

The winning numbers for the July 1 drawing were 49, 54, 24, 60, 13, and 17.

The $493 million Powerball jackpot drawing took place at 10:59 pm ET on July 1. Viewers were able to follow the live drawing on the official lottery website, its YouTube channel, or through local television stations. For those looking to stay updated on upcoming results, subscribing to the Powerball website ensures that winning numbers arrive in their inbox.

The cut-off time for ticket purchases varies from one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the jurisdiction of sale, as stated on the Powerball website.

If there is a winner of the $493 million Powerball jackpot, they will have the option to receive an annual payout or take home a whopping $254.6 million in cash.

In the previous Powerball drawing on June 28, the winning numbers were 19, 25, 34, 57, 68, and the Powerball number was 4. However, no one claimed the $462 million prize.

Powerball prizes vary based on the number of matched numbers, with the jackpot being awarded for matching all five numbers plus the Powerball. Other prize amounts range from $1,000,000 for matching five numbers to $4 for matching just the Powerball number.

The Powerball lottery holds the current world record for the largest national lottery jackpot, which stood at a staggering $2.04 billion. Over the years, several multimillion-dollar prizes have been awarded to lucky winners.

For players looking to increase their chances of winning, some numbers have been drawn more frequently than others in the random draw. It’s always worth keeping an eye on these statistically luckier numbers.

For those residing outside the United States, buying a Powerball ticket is possible as long as they are in a jurisdiction where the lottery is sold. Nationality or temporary residency does not matter; what matters is that the ticket is purchased within United States territory.

As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, many hopeful participants eagerly await the next drawing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

