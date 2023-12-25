Home » Powerball Jackpot Soars to $626 Million After No Winner
Powerball Jackpot Soars to $626 Million After No Winner

The Powerball jackpot has soared to an impressive $626 million after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. The winning numbers for the draw were 9, 14, 17, 18, 53, with a Powerball of 6.

If someone had matched all the numbers, they could have chosen a cash payment of $315 million. However, two lucky tickets sold in Arizona and Missouri matched five numbers, winning $1 million each. In Nebraska, another ticket matched all five numbers (9, 14, 17, 18, 53) and added the Power Play, earning the lucky winner $2 million.

On a related note, the Powerball excitement is growing in Puerto Rico as the lottery announced that a $626 million Powerball prize has fallen in the territory, adding to the holiday spirit. Additionally, three lucky individuals in Puerto Rico also won $50,000 Powerball prizes.

In other news, the Iowa Lottery has issued a statement regarding an incorrect Powerball winning numbers publication due to a “human reporting error.” The next drawing will take place on Christmas Day, adding an extra element of excitement to the holiday.

