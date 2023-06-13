Pozzi, Denti: “We want to grow thanks to licensing agreements”

Pozzi Milano, Denti: “We want to grow worldwide thanks to licensing agreements”

In a few days Wells Milan 1876 celebrates its first year since its debut on the price list Egm of Borsa Italiana. And it does so by signing an agreement with the chain of stores PensareHousepart of the IMAB group, for the licensing of the use of the Pozzi brand and its variations, including graphics, in the home furnishings sector.

Rinaldo Denti, CEO of Pozzi Brandformer CEO of Dmail and Frendy Energy and entrepreneur who has been active for 30 years in various sectors, does not hide his satisfaction with his latest “effort”: taking over a historic fashion brand that is no longer active like Pozzi and a company of plates and glasses as Easy Life and make them become a group with a turnover of more than 20 million euros that dialogues with big foreigners for the creation of rigorously made in Italy tableware and fashion collections.

Brescia-based Easy Life is headed by Diego Toscani, CEO of Promotica, also listed on the EGM, which has been present in the design tableware sector for over 20 years and which exports to over 50 countries. And from there the first nucleus of Pozzi Milano 1876 started, of which Toscani is president, and which now focuses on fashion.

“Today, if you don’t have a brand, you have nothing” explains Denti. “What we have in hand is instead the oldest men’s luxury brand, founded in 1876, which had a flagship store, which won the Triennale del design and with its founder, Claudio Tridenti Pozzi, who was the first knight of the work in the field of fashion”. The entrepreneur’s idea is to use the Pozzi Milano brand to directly produce some items and to make agreements for licenses in contiguous sectors.

What sectors are we talking about?

“I’m looking for a new model, which is inspired by the one launched by Pierre Cardin who made fashion, then reserved only for an elite, more democratic. The idea therefore is to produce Italian objects, with an evocative brand, but at affordable prices. And we are convinced that we have great potential in sectors such as ceramics, leather goods, eyewear, but also wine, always through licensing agreements”.

How is the tableware doing?

“I would say very well. In the tableware sector we have reached 2,500 stores in 75 countries, of which 1,800 abroad, with excellent presences in department stores such as Harrods, La Cort Ingles and Galerie Lafayette. Furthermore, we have just signed an agreement with PensareCasa of the IMAB group: 100 stores are about to open in Italy and Pozzi will be present in all of them. The IMAB group has been the leader in Italy in the production and distribution of quality furnishings for over half a century, and well represents the strategy we want to pursue in line with what was communicated at the IPO, i.e. licensing our brand to leading companies capable of increasing it the value and notoriety within its growth strategy, thus developing a win-win context for both”.

Do you have any other deals in sight?

“I can’t name names right now, but we’re negotiating for a “heavy” license and we’re also finalizing an agreement for the creation of a line of home fragrances. In the next few days, we will be in Las Vegas with a booth at the largest licensing fair where we will try to forge partnerships. Since we don’t have large resources to invest, our goal is to form alliances with large foreign groups that give us visibility”.

In July it will be one year since the listing on the EGM. You have already listed Frendy Energy. What do you think of this market for SMEs?

“I have always suffered from the fact that the EGM is an illiquid market and for this reason I created the 1-1-5 model for the Pozzi listing. In practice, this is the first warrant with a 5-year term that allows for a 1:1 conversion with respect to the placement price. This means that if the price rises, the saver will have a double chance to get back his investment, i.e. either he sells the warrant, almost completely recovering what he invested in the stock, or he sells the share in an arbitrage context that creates liquidity to both instruments.