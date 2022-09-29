Pozzi Milano bounces back to Piazza Affari, a share listed on Euronext Growth Milan and active in the table fashion sector, which at the moment is up by 5.15%, thus finding itself at 1 euro. Today’s purchases come in the wake of the presentation of the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2022. In particular, the group closed the first half of 2022 with a 12% increase in revenues which stood at 8.56 million euros, while Ebitda grew by 36.17%, which turned out to be 0.63 million euros. The company closed the period with a net profit for the period of € 0.41 million, an increase of 53.5%.