Home Business Pozzi Milano: closes the first half of 2022 with a 12% increase in revenues
Business

Pozzi Milano: closes the first half of 2022 with a 12% increase in revenues

by admin

Pozzi Milano bounces back to Piazza Affari, a share listed on Euronext Growth Milan and active in the table fashion sector, which at the moment is up by 5.15%, thus finding itself at 1 euro. Today’s purchases come in the wake of the presentation of the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2022. In particular, the group closed the first half of 2022 with a 12% increase in revenues which stood at 8.56 million euros, while Ebitda grew by 36.17%, which turned out to be 0.63 million euros. The company closed the period with a net profit for the period of € 0.41 million, an increase of 53.5%.

See also  Bitcoin price drops nearly 7% after Musk's mysterious breakup tweet

You may also like

Car navigation pop-up ads?Netizens are worried about affecting...

Bags, opening in red for everyone. At the...

Russian regulator asks Apple to respond to removal...

The stock exchanges of today. September 29. Recession...

[图]Amazon launches massive new products: Kindle Scribe with...

NAND supply exceeds demand: SSD prices will be...

Unicredit: Marion Hoellinger chosen as the next CEO...

The new Redmi Note 12 series has passed...

Only Musk is richer than him: the secrets...

Amazon releases a large number of new hardware...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy