Ppe divided over Meloni’s entry. Dry no to the alliance with the League

Manfred Weber and Giorgia Meloni

EPP Congress, obstacles on the way to FdI’s entry into the EPP

Double Italian dossier on the table of the European People’s Party as it prepares for the congress. On one side the Brothers of Italy and on the other the League. According to Repubblica, “Paris’ aggressiveness against Meloni is seen as an attempt to bury a possible expansion of the EPP to the right. A plan that is becoming even more inevitable, for the pro-Melonians, in light of the uncertain fate of the historic Italian member of the popular: Forza Italia”.

But according to Repubblica, “Macron, the most important exponent of European liberals, is not the only obstacle to Weber’s project of an alliance between the EPP and the FdI but also with the Czech conservatives, i.e. with two parties of the rival group of the ECR Conservatives on which he has had an eye. The bet is that the opposing group chaired by Meloni will break up after the vote and that the popular will be able to absorb the more moderate pieces. But Macron’s war against Meloni is a thorn in the side for those who aspire to a coalition between Populars, Liberals and pieces of Ecr”.

Inside there is some division, again according to Repubblica: “above all, he must convince “his colleagues from the Benelux countries, the Portuguese and the Polish Donald Tusk”, while “the Greek Mitsotakis, the Croatians and the Bulgarians” are not against a future collaboration with FdI”. There is no veto, indeed Weber would advocate the hypothesis of an agreement with FdI. As Repubblica recalls, “at the congress, Weber he listed the 3 conditions for joining the EPP: being pro-European, pro-Ukrainian, respecting the rule of law. So far Meloni satisfies all of them”.

On the other hand, those who certainly seem destined to remain outside are Matteo Salvini’s League. On this point, according to Repubblica, there is no debate.

