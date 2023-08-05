PR manager saves hundreds of hours of work with these 9 AI tools

Saves a lot of time with AI tools, which he can then spend with his family: Sebastian Rumberg (here with his daughter). Sebastian Rumberg

Sebastian Rumberg is a freelance PR manager and lives on a farm near Dessau. His goal: an efficient and productive way of working.

He has therefore delved deeply into artificial intelligence (AI) and uses a variety of AI personas, including graphic designers, librarians and junior copywriters, to automate much of his work and also increase his productivity.

Sebastian Rumberg is a freelance PR manager. He used to live in Berlin, but a while ago he moved out into the country with his family. Today he lives on a farm near Dessau and tries to spend as much time as possible with his family.

To achieve this, he is always looking for ways to be as efficient as possible at work. Rumberg started dealing with the subject of artificial intelligence (AI) with the first public beta version of ChatGPT. “Since then, AI has become one of my most important topics in everyday life – simply out of the idea that I can leave the time-consuming part of my work to AI and devote myself to new ideas and other areas of life,” says the father of four.

AI is now deeply integrated into all parts of his work and the programs he works with. “For my agency, I use a whole team of AI personas, who do a large part of my work for me, or do the preliminary work. A graphic artist, a librarian, a junior copywriter, and a few others,” says Rumberg.

This is how Rumberg increases its productivity with AI

“I’m a lot now,” he summarizes and says that this not only saves him time in general, but has also made him significantly more productive. “I try to automate anything that I have to repeat on a daily basis or that isn’t fun.”

According to Rumberg, the automation and AI personas save him several hundred hours of work per month. “It’s not so much that I’ve replaced my actual work, but rather that I’m adding new possibilities to it. I used to write concepts, texts and ideas and implement them with different teams. Now I can do it on my own,” he explains.

In order to find the right AI tools, Rumberg has to try many different programs and finding the right one also depends on chance. “From time to time I’ll browse the latest newsletters for a few minutes or search ‘There’s an AI for That’ and try out some new programs. But very few make it into my daily work.”

The communications specialist has already tried out a hundred AI tools, but he uses nine of them particularly intensively. As far as possible, Rumberg also mentioned the concrete time savings with each tool.

1. Obsidian

