Practicing Hisense Central Air-Conditioning Public Welfare Brand for Health and Public Welfare

Source Title: Practicing Public Welfare for Health Hisense Central Air-Conditioning Public Welfare Brand Released

On June 17th, when the “World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought” is approaching, Hisense Central Air Conditioning joined hands with the NPO Green Life Public Welfare Organization to go to the lifeline of windbreak and sand fixation in Northwest China – Yangguan Forest Farm in Dunhuang, Gansu, to open the “Carbon Green Silk Road” Hisense desert oasis co-construction action turned 10,000 Haloxylon trees into “Hisense Health Public Welfare Forest” to help Dunhuang desertification prevention and control.

On the same day, Wang Jin, deputy secretary of the Dunhuang Municipal Party Committee, Ma Dongyang, director of the Dunhuang Natural Resources Bureau, Hu Jianyong, president of Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd., Yi Jiefang, founder of the NPO Green Life Public Welfare Organization, and honorary director of the CIID Middle School Interior Architectural Design Exchange Center Chang Yehong, Secretary-General of Guangdong Indoor Environmental Sanitation Industry Association, Zhou Zhihui, head of Nanshan Running Group, and many guests including interior designers and volunteers from all over the country attended to witness Guopin’s green public welfare trip.

Guopin’s Green Public Welfare Persistence and “Carbon” Claims

At the tree planting event, Wang Jin, deputy secretary of the Dunhuang Municipal Party Committee, first delivered a speech, calling on everyone to firmly establish the concept that green water and lush mountains are invaluable assets, unswervingly integrate the spirit of green development into action, and implement the “double carbon” goal.

Wang Jin, deputy secretary of the Dunhuang Municipal Party Committee

Green public welfare comes from the green development concept that Hisense Home Appliances has consistently adhered to. At the event, Hu Jianyong, President of Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd., expressed Hisense’s firm belief in always taking green and low-carbon development as its development sentiment and long-term strategy. He said that green is the brand color of Hisense. It practices the “dual carbon” strategy and unswervingly takes the road of green and low-carbon development. As a Chinese enterprise with a history of 54 years, Hisense does its part. In the future, Hisense will continue to practice the concept of ecological protection, actively cultivate new kinetic energy for green development, and effectively protect the green and low-carbon ecology.

Hu Jianyong, President of Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd.

Adhering to the same pace as the group, green and low-carbon, is also the brand background that Hisense central air-conditioning has always adhered to. From focusing on personal respiratory health to the respiratory health of the home of mankind, Hisense central air-conditioning has been actively responding to the national “double carbon” goal and the healthy China strategy. Since 2021, academician Zhong Nanshan launched a healthy China trip, and Hisense Central Air Conditioning’s “Healthy Nanshan Run” has ushered in the third journey so far. In 2022, more than 260,000 online and offline people will run together in 26 cities across the country. Hisense central air-conditioning will eventually convert the accumulated running mileage into 10,000 Haloxylon trees, and plant the “Hisense Health Public Welfare Forest”.

This time, with the launch of the Dunhuang Oasis Co-construction Action on the “World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought”, Hisense central air-conditioning will also start a broader green and low-carbon journey!

Join hands with “Mother Earth” to build a desert oasis

Dunhuang is located at the intersection of Gansu, Qinghai, and Xinjiang provinces (regions). There are many deserts and Gobi in the territory, and the oasis area only accounts for 4.5% of the total land area. According to the research of scientific research institutions, the average annual rainfall here is about 40 millimeters, and the local average annual rainfall is only 10 millimeters. It is called “one of the driest places in China“. Afforestation is of great significance to Dunhuang.

“China‘s Top Ten Public Welfare Figures” and “Mother of the Earth” Mama Yi resolutely devoted herself to green public welfare undertakings because of the opportunity of love, initiated the establishment of NPO Green Life Public Welfare Organization, took root in the Gobi desert, and interpreted the vastness of love in the writing of green legends , in more than 20 years, it has continuously helped and witnessed the continuous improvement of the Dunhuang Gobi from the vastness and barrenness to the “green content”.

Yi Jiefang, Founder of NPO Green Life Public Welfare Organization

This is the second time that Mama Yi participated in the public welfare tree planting activity of Hisense central air-conditioning. “Hundreds of people, billions of trees, greening the Gobi, Hisense is here!” At the event, Mother Yi gave high recognition, support and encouragement to Hisense, which embraces the concept of public welfare and continues to practice it. She said, “Let the desert Turning green turns people’s hearts and eyes green. Lush water and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains. This action requires every Chinese with a sense of responsibility and love. Hisense is a company with feelings, vision and awareness .”

Haloxylon tree, the “yellow-haired girl in the desert”, can endure high temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and extreme cold of minus 40 degrees Celsius. No matter in winter or summer, it can grow tenaciously against the raging desert wind and create a unique scenery in the sand sea. According to statistics, a Haloxylon tree can fix 10 square meters of sand; 100 trees can form a 500 square meter desert border forest. Under the guidance of Mama Yi, the guests and volunteers used their own strength to plant a green future for the Gobi.

Hisense central air-conditioning public welfare brand released

Public welfare because of health, non-stop walking because of public welfare. In order to better integrate low-carbon public welfare with the brand concept of “breath for every healthy breath”, influence calls on more people to share the same fate with the earth, and help the ecological construction of low-carbon and carbon reduction together, Hisense central air-conditioning released a major Charity brand.

Liu Tao, General Manager of Marketing of Hisense Central Air-conditioning, and the guests at the scene reviewed Hisense Central Air-conditioning’s long-standing road to health and public welfare, and expounded on the “Carbon” Dreamer Plan of the public welfare brand.

Liu Tao, General Manager of Marketing of Hisense Central Air Conditioning

The so-called “carbon” dreamer plan means that Hisense central air-conditioning will continue to be driven by technological innovation and adhere to green environmental protection, so that the green dream can support the low-carbon dream and form a broader and more endless “goodwill” force. Hisense central air-conditioning will be implemented from the four aspects of “carbon” seeking intelligent manufacturing, “carbon” travel in China, “carbon” green silk road, and “carbon” leading the future. Tours, double-carbon public welfare activities, and industry double-carbon lead the four areas to start, and do a good job as the guardian of the green and low-carbon ecology, to be a dreamer and “carbon” dreamer of a better China, and to drive more people to a low-carbon future.

Hu Jianyong, President of Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd., Yi Jiefang, founder of NPO Green Life Public Welfare Organization, Ye Hong, Honorary Chairman of CIID Middle School Interior Architectural Design Exchange Center, Secretary-General of Guangdong Indoor Environmental Sanitation Industry Association, Nanshan Running Group The group leader Zhou Zhihui and four guests came to the stage together to unveil the public welfare brand of Hisense central air-conditioning. Afterwards, Hu Jianyong, President of Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd., issued a letter of appointment for “Hisense Central Air Conditioning Public Welfare Ambassador” to Yi Mama. In the future, Hisense Central Air Conditioning will work together with Yi Mama to bring more beautiful empowerment to green public welfare.

As a national brand with a sense of social responsibility, Hisense central air-conditioning has always been based on high quality, high energy efficiency, high comfort and green health, bringing consumers a healthy breathing experience and conveying the concept of green health. From product development, to program application, to various public welfare activities, this concept is practiced everywhere.

Carbon green silk road, carbon dream future. In the future, with the release of the public welfare brand, Hisense Central Air Conditioning will continue to explore the fulcrum of social responsibility, and take more practical actions to continue to contribute more to the construction of an ecological environment for healthy breathing and healthy living.

