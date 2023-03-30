Home Business Prada: 400 hires in Tuscany, Umbria and Marche by the end of the year
«The Prada group announces an important nationwide recruitment plan concentrated in the Tuscan, Umbrian and Marche regions, which provides for the hiring of over 400 resources by the end of 2023 and aims to enhance production capacity to support the growth highlighted by the recent results”. Thus disclosed a note from the fashion group, underlining that the solid industrial structure is one of the group’s competitive advantages.

“The development strategy includes an investment plan for the expansion of its structures, as well as the training and introduction of new resources to enrich the internal manufacturing skills”, is explained again in the press release, which indicates that Prada Group Academy will train over 200 professional figures.

The goal, as explained in the note, is to give the group greater autonomy and agility in responding to market needs. Already today, the quality control of all raw materials, finished products and logistics are managed internally.
“The Prada group continues to invest in its production chain, in line with what was announced at the end of 2021 during the Capital Markets Day,” said Massimo Vian, industrial director of Prada. «We strengthen our industrial structure, respectful of long-term partners. The more than 400 hires will be strategic for the growth of the group in the coming years and the Prada Group Academy will play an increasingly fundamental role for our development and for that of the Italian productive fabric of the sector. We consider it our duty to train young talents and keep artisan knowledge alive », he added.

