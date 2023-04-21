Home » Prada focuses on Central Italy. The group invests 60 million in new plants
Business

Prada focuses on Central Italy. The group invests 60 million in new plants

by admin
Prada focuses on Central Italy. The group invests 60 million in new plants

The Prada Group in the wake of 2022, aims to grow the production plants in Central Italy and invests 60 million

Il Group Prada puts the turbo on and, on the wave of growth in 2022, continues to invest in factories. With over 20 production plants, 21 of which in Italy, the maison led by Patrick Bertelli yesterday inaugurated a new industrial headquarters in Valvigna near Arezzo. “The environment in which young people must be proud to work”, the CEO told Il Sole Ora, comparing the new site to “a family that must make people feel integrated, involved and responsible“.

A factory with these characteristics also has higher profitability“, continued Bertelli recalling manual work and historical collaborators such as Lisetta, a 75-year-old lady who started making belts with him in 1971, when there were only three of them (today the fashion group has almost 14,000 employees), and who works still as manager of the clothing sample warehouse.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The fuel cell concept goes against the trend and the hydrogen energy car station is on the wind? _lithium battery

You may also like

Why there are almost no gun deaths in...

Tim, week of passion on the Stock Exchange

9 billion guarantee for UBS – What is...

Meloni: “900 thousand migrants are arriving. Risk of...

No quick accession for Ukraine

Berlusconi, the medical bulletin: “Slow but progressive improvement”

Lease Cupra Formentor privately: 3 cheap leasing offers

5 reasons to start a journey in IT

Ecomembrane: concludes placement aimed at listing on EGM

CS takeover by UBS – That’s what the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy