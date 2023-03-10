Prada, profits (+58%) and revenues are flying

The Prada group closes 2022 with net revenues of 4.2 billion euros, (+21% compared to 2021) and a net profit of 465 million (+58%). Retail sales amounted to 3.7 billion euros, (+24% compared to 2021). The gross operating margin stood at 78.8% of revenues, equal to 3.3 billion euro, while the adjusted Ebit margin at 20.1% of revenues, equal to 845 million euro. The net financial position is positive for 535 million euros. During the year, the retail channel recorded an increase in sales of +24% on 2021, driven by full price organic growth, balanced across all product categories: leather goods (+18%), apparel (+27% ) and footwear (+29%). Online sales also recorded a double-digit increase, thanks to investments in the channel, including those aimed at enhancing the omnichannel experience. Online penetration remains stable at 7%.

Growth has been very sustained for both Prada both for Miu Miu, with a positive contribution from both the average price increase and full price volumes. In particular, Prada posted a 25% year-on-year increase, continuing to demonstrate strong brand leadership. Miu Miu Retail sales increased by 20%, with a marked acceleration in the second half, “thanks to highly appreciated products, and the contribution of successful fashion shows and events”. The Prada Group board of directors proposes to the shareholders’ meeting, called for next April 27, the distribution of a dividend of 0.11 euros per share. The previous year, the coupon had been 0.07 euro per share. The Prada Group “has further strengthened ESG governance to accelerate the execution of the sustainability strategy”. This was stated by the group in the note on the results achieved in 2022. “The reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions was a clear objective in 2022 – it reads – with investments in renewable energy, electrification of heating systems of industrial sites, in the fleet of ecological company cars and in self-produced energy from photovoltaic systems property“.

In August, the Prada Group has joined the Re.Crea Consortium, founded with other important Italian luxury brands, for an increasingly sustainable management of the end-of-life of products and to promote innovative recycling solutions. The Group has also outlined its roadmap on diversity, equity and inclusion, the implementation of which will start later this year. Finally, the Sea Beyond educational project, in collaboration with Unesco-Ioc, continues with a program of important initiatives also for the year 2023. Great success for Prada and Miu Miu. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Group was the only luxury company with its two main brands in the top five of the Lyst rankings: Prada in first place and Miu Miu in fourth. Lyst also named Miu Miu ‘Brand of the Year’.

