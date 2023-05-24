Home » Prada, ready to double: after Hong Kong listing on Piazza Affari
by admin
Prada aims at double listing, after Hong Kong also Milan

It has long been rumored that the Prad groupto may “land” also in the quotations of Piazza Affari in Milan. Lorenzo Bertelli, heir to the empire left by his parents Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, declares “optimism about the hypothesis of a double quotation, even if nothing has been decided yet”.

The Maison that owns the Prada, Miu Miu and Church’s brands is already listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for ten years but the intention to materialize the “widening” on the stock market is dampened for the moment by some issues that congest the definitive go-ahead. Bertelli Jr explained it to the British press during the “Ft Business of Luxury” conference in Monaco, as reported by the Financial Times.

Double stock market title for the Prada group, knots to untie

During his speech, Lorenzo Bertelli declared that the listing plan in Milan is undoubtedly fundamental: ”a way to build bridges between East and West – now more than ever – given the growing tensions at a geopolitical level”. The 35-year-old entrepreneur then concluded: “When we went public in Hong Kong, we saw it as a way to connect Europe to Asianow let’s see”.

