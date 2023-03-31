Prada will hire over 400 people in 2023 in the industrial area

The Prada Group announces a nationwide recruitment plan concentrated in the Tuscan, Umbrian and Marche regions, which envisages the hiring of over 400 resources by the end of 2023 and aims to enhance production capacity to support the growth highlighted by recent results. The solid industrial structure is one of the Group’s competitive advantages. The development strategy includes an investment plan for expanding its facilities, as well as training and the hiring of new resources to enrich internal manufacturing skills.

The goal is to give the Group greater autonomy and agility in responding to market needs. Already today, the quality control of all raw materials, finished products and logistics are managed internally. “The Prada Group – underlines Massimo Vian, industrial director of Prada – continues to invest in its production chain, in line with what was announced at the end of 2021 during the Capital Markets Day. Let’s strengthen our industrial structure, respectful of long-term partners. The more than 400 hires will be strategic for the growth of the Group in the coming years and the Prada Group Academy will play an increasingly fundamental role for our development and for that of the Italian productive fabric of the sector. We consider it our duty to train young talents and keep them I live the artisan know-how”.

The insertion of the new resources will be divided as follows: in Scandicci (Fi), in the leather goods division, the workforce will grow by 50%, the new hires will be around 100; 30 resources will be trained in the field and inserted at the end of the course guaranteed by the Prada Group Academy. A permanent site will be dedicated to the Prada Group Academy within the Scandicci factory, with a leather goods school for young artisans.

Subscribe to the newsletter

