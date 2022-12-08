Listen to the audio version of the article

Prada fully embraces the philosophy according to which great revolutions start from small gestures and, in the name of energy saving, launches a competition – a challenge as it is called today – among the 20 production plants and the three Italian management offices. Whoever saves the most on the electricity bill, a calculation which will result from the comparison between the expenditure of the four-month period September-December 2021 and that of the same period of this year, will obtain a “premium” for all the employees of that plant or office. The tender involves four thousand workers throughout Italy (shops are excluded), from Milan to Arezzo, from Scandicci (Florence) to Montegranaro (Fermo) up to Perugia, Dolo (Venice), Fucecchio (Florence), Ancona.

Bonus of 500 euros

All employees of the first-placed office, which therefore will have been the most economical, will receive a bonus of 500 euros, 300 euros will go to the employees of the second-placed place and 200 euros to those of the third-placed one. The race to save money has already started between the Prada factories and offices. Naturally, it is a question of making small gestures such as turning off the light when leaving a room or turning off electronic devices when not in use, but the message that the company of Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli wants to get across is that you can learn to consume less. “The initiative is based on a spirit of positive competition and awareness of responsible behavior in the workplace,” says the group.

The energy-saving bonus provided for the workers of the winning offices will be added to the tax-free bonuses already paid out this year by the Italian luxury fashion group, amounting to 1,300 euros per worker. Since last October, employees have also been able to request reimbursement of energy bills through the welfare platform, taking advantage of everyone’s share.

Energy saving

Attention to energy saving and the environment has taken on a central role with the surge in bills that began at the end of 2021, but it has always been in the attention of the Prada group which was among the first, starting from the end of the 1990s, to use greenery in the architecture of its factories as a strategic element of sustainability and well-being for people (in particular in Valvigna and Levanella, in the Valdarno of Arezzo, and in Montegranaro).

Architect Guido Canali was responsible for the innovative use of greenery 30 years ago. His latest creation, the maxi logistics hub of Levanella, is made up of 44,000 square meters of warehouses for the storage of clothing, footwear and leather goods for the entire group, “wrapped” by a green ring formed by trees, vines and bushes, forming a dialogue between work spaces and the landscape of the Valdarno.