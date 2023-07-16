Prada rewards talent and results: up to 1,450 euros more for employees

Prada has already achieved 22% growth in 2023

First agreement signed between the unions and the Prada Group on the determination of the performance bonus, reserved for all male and female workers in the Italian offices. The site reports it Pambianconews.com: “We have obtained an important investment in corporate welfare and a harmonization plan that will lead to the end of the three-year period 2023-26 for all offices or subsidiaries to have equal economic recognition”. This is the comment of the representatives of the three national union organisations, who signed the agreement, together with the Rsu di Filctem Cgil, Femca Cisl, Uiltec Uil and the company management of the luxury player, for the determination of the performance bonus, reserved for all male and female workers in the Italian offices.

“At the moment the amount differs from site to site – explain the trade union organizations – with a maximum achievable of 1,450 euros. However, this is only a part of the premium, which will increase on the basis of parameters linked to the company’s profitability and plant indices. The latter will be defined by the company Rsu and by the local union organisations. The performance bonus will increase with a 20% increase if it is converted into welfare and spent through the MyPradaGroup platform. To the sum thus composed is added 1,300 euros of pure welfare for all”. By the end of 2023, however, the negotiations “for the renewal of the regulatory part of the company supplement” should start.

According to data released in May, Prada Group closed the first part of 2023 with revenues of 1.065 billion euros. A growth of 22% achieved “despite the uncertain macroeconomic context”.

