Prada, semester of stellar revenues over 2 billion. Miu Miu leads the pack (+50%)

Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli

Prada Group, dizzying revenues and net profit that jumps to +62%

Il Prada group takes flight with a first half closed with net revenues of 2.232 billion euros, recording a 20% year-on-year growth. The group’s net profit jumped by 62% and reached 305 million, with the retail sales reaching 1.975 billion thanks to the excellent performance of the Prada and Miu Miu brands growing by double digits, respectively by 18% and 50%. The balance sheet is solid judging by the location net financial position is positive for 283 million.

Read also: The minimum wage “wears Prada”. President Bertelli: “An act of civility”

About it, Andrea Guerra, CEO of Prada Group declared: «The profitability of the group has further improved, and at the same time we have continued to consolidate the attractiveness of the brands with greater investments – to then add – We are still at the beginning of our strategic journey: we must act with a long-term perspective, continuing to invest in brands, maintaining maximum focus on the productivity of the Retail channel”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

