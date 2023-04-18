Pre-filled tax return, new 730 at the start: what to know

The start of the Pre-compiled 2023 is approaching. From the afternoon of Tuesday 2 May, the declarations already completed by the Revenue Agency can be consulted, while from Thursday 11 May it will be possible to accept, modify and send the 730 and the Income form.

There is no shortage of news. Declarations this year will be even easier to use, thanks also to the possibility, starting next April 20, of delegating a trusted person both online and via videocall.

The pre-compiled form of the tax return is becoming more and more popular. According to what was communicated by the Revenue Agency, the data transmitted to the Agency has grown further: this year they exceeded 1 billion and 300 million (+8% compared to 2022). Of these, over one billion (80% of the total) are related to health care costs. This is followed by insurance premiums (99 million), single certifications for employees and self-employed workers (73 million), transfers for restructuring (11 million), data relating to interest expense on mortgages (8.5 million) and school expenses (6.5 millions). New data will also be used: post-diploma courses at state institutes of advanced training and artistic and musical specialization, expenses for rents, brokerage expenses for the purchase of properties used as first homes. All information that adds to that already present in previous years, such as, for example, social security and welfare contributions, those paid for domestic workers, university expenses, for nursery schools, expenses for restructuring and energy efficiency interventions.

Dates to mark on the calendar

The declaratory season will close on 2 October for those who send the 730 directly via the web application and on 30 November for those who use the pre-compiled Income form. All the rules relating to the methods of access and proxies are defined in two provisions signed by the Director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini.

Request via web or videocall

From 20 April, it will be sufficient to access the reserved area on the Agency’s website to authorize a family member or a trusted person to manage their pre-compiled declaration (view, accept or modify it, send it) and to use the other online services in their own interest. The novelty is designed to meet those who, despite having the credentials to access the reserved area – Spid, Electronic Identity Card (Cie) or National Services Card (Cns) – are unfamiliar with web functions or cannot manage them personally. Alternatively, you can authorize the trusted person via a video call with a Revenue official. These two methods are added to those active since last year, i.e. sending a certified email or submitting a request to any Agency office. As for questions via certified e-mail, they can also be sent from the PEC box of the trusted person (not only from that of the delegating party). The duration of the delegation is also extended: at the request of the taxpayer, it may in fact be valid for up to 3 years.

How to access the precompiled

To view and download the declaration, access your private area via Spid, Electronic Identity Card (Cie) or National Services Card (Cns). In general, the pre-compiled 730 is prepared for taxpayers who received, for the previous tax year, income from employment and similar. From 2 May 2023 (30 April is Sunday and 1 May is a public holiday), the following documents will be available: pre-filled tax return referring to the previous tax year; list of information relating to the pre-compiled 730 declaration available at the Revenue Agency, with distinct indication of the data inserted and not inserted and relative information sources. The pre-compiled 730 must be sent by 2 October 2023, while the Redditi form (and the corrective Redditi form of the 730) by 30 November 2023.