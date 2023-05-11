18
- Pre-market: Dow futures down 0.2% U.S. CPI data for April will be announced soon Sina
- Yingwei Financial Market Express: As the U.S. bank and debt crisis are “on the verge”, inflation data will be released soon! Provided by Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- U.S. stocks fall on worries over debt ceiling Wall Street Journal
- Closing: U.S. stocks closed down on Tuesday, the market waited for CPI inflation data Sina
- US stocks before the market: focus on the White House and the House of Representatives debt ceiling meeting Fisker, Lucid fell more than 10% Supplied by Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- View full coverage on Google News