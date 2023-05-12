Pre-opening of the European Stock Exchanges on 12 May 2023

The last session of the week should begin in positive territory for the main European Stock Exchanges, including Piazza Affari, with investors still oriented towards macroeconomic data. The stock markets of the old continent are trying to put yesterday’s weak closure on Wall Street behind them and find support in today’s solid rises on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Among the data to follow today arriving from the US, the consumer confidence surveyed by the University of Michigan in May (this is the preliminary estimate) should drop in May.

Some issues weigh on the markets, including fears related to the fact that the US Congress has not yet reached an agreement to raise the US debt ceiling. According to some rumors reported by CNBC, a meeting between President Joe Biden and the leaders of Congress, scheduled for today, would have been postponed until next week.