The prices for pre-owned luxury watches are still comparatively low – a purchase could therefore be worthwhile for prospective collectors.

A year ago, the prices for pre-owned luxury watches were skyrocketing and rose to record prices. Then the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates – the flow of money fell and with it demand and consumer prices. As a result, watch prices were in free fall for months. Only now are there signs of stabilization. The median price of the coveted Rolex Daytona Ref. 116,500 peaked at $48,500 last March before plummeting to around $30,000 in January.

But the drop in prices for pre-owned luxury watches from Rolex, Audemars Piguet (AP) and Patek Philippe can also be explained by a simple economic principle: supply meets demand. In other words, the demand was so great that collectors and dealers were encouraged to reach into their inventories and release even more watches.

“What we saw was that basically the floodgates were opening and there was a significant influx of supply, particularly for the most in-demand watches,” Charles Tian, ​​founder of WatchCharts, tells us. And it wasn’t just an influx of supply, it was an outright flood.

According to an analysis of WatchCharts data by Morgan Stanley, the number of Rolexes and Patek Philippe on the market more than doubled in 2022, while Audemars Piguet saw a 78 percent increase. “The price correction was mainly caused by the expansion of supply,” write analysts at Morgan Stanley. The increased inventory is “the result of watch dealers and individual watch investors who sold their stocks”.

More stock means lower prices

The initial price drop also led to more inventory, Tian explains, as some sellers had funded their inventory with adjustable-rate loans that became increasingly expensive to service as interest rates rose. For some, that meant accepting a lower price to liquidate their holdings even if they made a loss, Tian said. The additional inventories drove prices down further and the cycle repeated itself.

“Motivation among collectors actually seems to be mostly good,” says Tian. “In fact, many of them believe that prices should go down even more.” So now could be a good time to start or expand a collection.

The most sought-after brands in the resale market – Rolex, Patek and AP – still command a healthy premium over retail. Even after slipping down, the Daytona 116500’s resale value of $30,000 is more than double the retail price of $14,800.

It’s probably still not the best time to speculate. But for those who love the craftsmanship and plan to keep their watch for decades or even generations, now could be one of the best moments of recent times.

This article was translated from English by Klemens Handke. You can find the original here.