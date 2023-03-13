On March 13, Kuai Technology learned from Geely officials that the brand’s new plug-in hybrid modelsGalaxy L7 open reservationaccording to the official information, the time is from February 23rd to April 22nd,The first 10,000 reservation customers can enjoy the preferential policy of paying a deposit of 599 yuan to get 5999 yuan to buy a car.

L7 is the first model after the establishment of the Galaxy brand. Its length, width and height are 4700*1905*1685mm, and the wheelbase is 2785mm. It is positioned as an A+ class SUV.Equipped with Geely’s new-generation Raytheon hybrid system 8848the competition target is directed at BYD Song PLUS DM-i.

In fact, the Galaxy L7 is the plug-in hybrid version of the Geely Boyue L7, but with a new design language. The front face is a fully enclosed grille. Geely claims that it is the only one in its class. Made a special design, the overall look is indeed more capable.

Although it is based on the Boyue L, the interior of the Galaxy L7 has undergone major changes, such as a new style of multi-function steering wheel, and the addition of an entertainment screen for the co-pilot.Forming 10.25-inch instrument + 13.2-inch central control screen + 16.2-inch co-pilot screen + 25.6-inch AR HUD four-screen linkagesupports four-tone zone voice interaction, seamless flow of mobile phone navigation, and the car-machine chip is Qualcomm 8155, which ensures the smooth operation of the “Galaxy N OS” system.

In addition, the car is also equipped with a “Queen’s co-driver”, which is similar to many brands such as Weilai. It has 630 mm of leg space for the co-pilot, with 4 boxes of electric leg rests, supports heating, ventilation, massage and memory, etc., and is equipped with It has overhead airbags, the only one in its class.

The most important thing about this car is that it is equipped with a new generation of Raytheon electric hybrid 8848.It is composed of a newly developed hybrid four-cylinder engine (maximum thermal efficiency 44.26%) and a new generation of 3-speed hybrid electric drive transmission DHT Pro。

The combined power of the two-wheel drive reaches 287kW, and the acceleration of 0-100km/h is 6.9 seconds. It supports ejection start, and the fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is only 5.23 liters.CLTC has a comprehensive cruising range of 1,370 kilometersand a performance version with a comprehensive power of 488kW will be released later.