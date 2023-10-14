Precious Metal Prices Soar Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Falling Bond Yields

Title: Geopolitical Tensions and Declining US Bond Yields Drive Surge in Gold and Silver Prices

Financial News Agency, October 14 (Editor Zhao Hao) – On Friday, October 13, international precious metal prices experienced significant increases due to escalating geopolitical tensions and a notable decline in US bond yields.

As of press time, the December gold futures price, which is the most actively traded in the New York Mercantile Exchange gold futures market, rose by US$58.5 compared to the previous trading day, reaching US$1,941.5 per ounce. This surge represents a 3.11% increase and a 5.2% rise since September 28. Furthermore, spot gold also soared by approximately US$60, currently trading at US$1,930.26 per ounce. This marks a 3.2% increase and a 5.2% cumulative rise this week.

Simultaneously, the price of silver futures for December delivery experienced a significant surge of 4.26%, amounting to an increase of $0.93 to reach US$22.895 per ounce. Moreover, the cumulative increase for silver this week stands at 5.4%.

Market analysts attribute the rise in gold prices primarily to the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG, stated, “Today is a risk-off day…Investors will basically buy safe assets.”

During the early hours of Friday local time, the Israel Defense Forces announced that Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip should relocate to the southern part of Gaza within 24 hours. This news was followed by reports of “large-scale” airstrikes conducted by the Israeli forces on multiple Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Roubini, a professor at New York University Business School, known as “Dr. Doom,” argues that the market has underestimated the risks associated with large-scale conflicts in the Middle East. World Bank President Ajay Banga also emphasized that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict poses a significant challenge to central banks across the globe and complicates the development path of the global economy.

Additionally, the demand for safe-haven assets led to a considerable decrease in US bond yields, with the US 10-year Treasury bond yield falling to 4.629%. The statements of Philadelphia Fed President Harker, suggesting the possibility of pausing interest rate hikes in the face of weakening price pressures, also contributed to the decline.

However, the decline in US bond yields failed to provide substantial support to the US stock market. Despite the positive performance by JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter earnings season, the Nasdaq Composite Index fell over 1%, with only the Dow Jones Index maintaining a slight 0.1% increase.

Furthermore, the VIX, also known as the fear index, rose by more than 16% to 19.47, surpassing the 20-point mark during the day.

