After electoral ko (he was a candidate for the centre-left in Lombardy), il virologist Farbizio Pregliasco announces the “big step” on live radio. Program host of Rai Radio1conducted by George Lauro and the actress Claudia Gerini, Fabrizio Pregliasco takes the initiative and loudly asks for the hand of his historical partner: “Carolina, will you marry me?”.

My fiancée did not agree with this candidacy, she has been supporting and supporting me for twenty years. That’s why I say now the time has come to get married“, declares the virologist. Caroline Pellegrini, reached on the phone and seized by emotion, she affirms: “I didn’t expect it, but I say yes, the groom, on condition that he doesn’t play naughty anymore: he must sleep more, eat better, he’s not a kid anymore“.

