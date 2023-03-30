Home Business Pregnant mom with stepson. The father: “Sex with him and then he slept with me”
Pregnant mom with stepson. The father: "Sex with him and then he slept with me"

Pregnant mom with stepson. The father: “Sex with him and then he slept with me”

Ukraine, pregnant mother of her stepson. Her father and ex-husband knew

From Ukraine comes a story that is incredible. A mamma remained PRECINCT of the stepsonwhich he raised from the age of seven years,. Her name is Marina Balmasheva, 37, – reads the Messenger – and she already had a daughter with Vladimir Shavyrin, ora 23 enneafter being married for the first time with his father Alexey Shavyrin. During the pandemic, Marina talked about his life with the stepson become loversharing photos of theirs first daughterOlga.

He then went on to reveal that the unconventional couple was expecting a second son which time he gave to luce. His ex Alexey bitterly told reporters: “He has seduced my son. She hadn’t had a girlfriend before her. They were not shy In the have sex while i was at home. I would forgiven il betrayalif it hadn’t been my child. He ran to my son’s bed from our bedroom while i was sleeping. After that she would come back and yes lay down in bed with me as if nothing happened happened”.

