Preheating of iQOO Z7 series mobile phones: Equipped with OIS optical image stabilization, X-axis linear motor, full-scene NFC, infrared remote control, etc.
Preheating of iQOO Z7 series mobile phones: Equipped with OIS optical image stabilization, X-axis linear motor, full-scene NFC, infrared remote control, etc.

Preheating of iQOO Z7 series mobile phones: Equipped with OIS optical image stabilization, X-axis linear motor, full-scene NFC, infrared remote control, etc.


IT House News on March 17th, iQOO announced on March 13th that the iQOO Z7 series will be released at 19:00 on March 20th. iQOO officially warmed up today. The iQOO Z7 series supports 7 flagship functions: OIS optical image stabilization, X-axis linear motor, enclosed stereo dual speakers, enhanced Wi-Fi6, high-performance antenna layout, full-scene NFC, and infrared remote control.

IT House simply summarizes the official warm-up news. The iQOO Z7 has a built-in 5000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging; the rear camera adopts Vientiane cloud-level design, and the back panel adopts nano-lithography technology; it is equipped with Snapdragon 782G chip and is equipped with double-area superconducting VC liquid cooling. The iQOO Z7x has a built-in 6000nAh battery, supports 80W fast charging, and is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 chip; it adopts a straight-edge middle frame + micron-level precision etching, and is available in Moon Shadow Black and Ice Lake Blue colors. The entire iQOO Z7 series is equipped with a standard seven-fold eye-protection LCD screen, which supports global DC dimming, stepless dimming, moonlight screen, and adaptive brightness.


