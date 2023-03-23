Home Business Prelios, the exclusive Ion expires. There is also a fund on the dossier
Prelios, the exclusive Ion expires. There is also a fund on the dossier

Prelios, the exclusive Ion expires. There is also a fund on the dossier

The sale of Prelios, the big Milanese group in real estate and in the management of problem loans, is entering the crucial phase, but the final outcome could also come as a surprise.

In fact, the exclusivity with the Ion group of the entrepreneur Andrea Pignataro expired a few days ago, and for the go-ahead for the acquisition he must obtain approval on a maxi-line of financing from some foreign banks, including the giant US credit Jp Morgan. But the signature on the “financing” is late…

