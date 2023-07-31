Premier Li Qiang Chairs State Council Meeting to Boost Capital Market and Optimize Real Estate Policies

Premier Li Qiang of the State Council chaired an executive meeting on July 31 to discuss and implement the economic policies put forth by General Secretary Xi Jinping. The meeting approved several projects, including the Shandong Stone Island Bay, Ningde in Fujian, and Xudabao in Liaoning nuclear power projects. The meeting also discussed extending the authorization for legal practitioners from Hong Kong and Macao to practice on the mainland.

One of the key points highlighted in the meeting was the need to activate the capital market and boost investor confidence. This comes after the Political Bureau of the Central Committee mentioned the importance of this in a previous meeting. The China Securities Regulatory Commission also emphasized the need to activate the market and boost investor confidence. Experts suggest that strengthening the investment-side reform and attracting medium and long-term investment forces will be crucial in achieving this goal.

Another focus of the meeting was to adjust and optimize real estate policies. The meeting emphasized the introduction of policies and measures that would support the stable and healthy development of the real estate market. Measures such as reducing down payment ratios and loan interest rates for first-time home buyers and reducing taxes and fees for purchasing improved housing were discussed. Major cities like Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou have also announced plans to optimize their real estate policies.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of introducing new policy initiatives to strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments and policy reserves. This would help stabilize economic growth and boost market confidence. The focus would be on using fiscal and monetary policies to address the challenges facing the macroeconomy, particularly the issue of insufficient aggregate demand.

Finally, the meeting addressed the need to make follow-up arrangements for phased policies due this year and next. This is important to provide stability and predictability for businesses and to boost their confidence in making investments and conducting operations.

In conclusion, Premier Li Qiang’s executive meeting focused on various aspects of the economy, including activating the capital market, optimizing real estate policies, introducing new policy initiatives, and making follow-up arrangements for phased policies. These measures aim to stabilize economic growth, boost investor confidence, and create a conducive environment for business development.

