Premierato, the League sets the limits: “Ok but only with checks and balances”

Premierato, the League sets the limits: “Ok but only with checks and balances”

Reforms, Romeo: “Only the majority that has expressed the premier may have the possibility of finding another in particular cases”

“Any of the two hypotheses is fine for us, we take them both into consideration”. So the leader of the League in the Senate Maximilian Romeo answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether the party led by Matteo Salvini prefers the election of the President of the Republic or the Prime Minister.

“However – Romeo specifies – in the event of a premiership the important thing is to introduce and foresee a system of checks and balances to protect and guarantee the fact that we are a parliamentary republic. Basically it means the constructive trusti.e. only the majority expressed by the premier may have the possibility of finding another in particular cases, as Minister Calderoli well explained”, concludes Romeo.

