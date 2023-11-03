Premiered, ok by the CDM. Affaritaliani.it exclusive: here is the text

Approved unanimously. The video of the press conference

The Council of Ministers unanimously approved the constitutional bill proposed by the Minister for Reforms Elisabetta Casellati on the premiership.

“In the last 75 years of Republican history we have had 68 governments with an average lifespan of a year and a half. This is the mother of all the reforms that can be done in Italy because if we take a step back and look at the last 20 years we have had 12 Prime Ministers”. The prime minister said it Giorgia Meloni during the press conference at Palazzo Chigi after the approval of the constitutional reform of the premiership in the Council of Ministers. The prime minister can only be “replaced by a parliamentarian: therefore the end of technical governments. There will no longer be the possibility of creating rainbow majorities”.

“The other role that remains unchanged”, in addition to that of the President of the Republic, “is that of Parliament”. “Then 4 articles of the Constitution are modified. The Prime Minister is elected by universal suffrage at the same time as the Chambers. The responsibility for guaranteeing a majority is deferred to the electoral law. An anti-reversal rule is also envisaged: the elected president can only be replaced in a case, and only by a parliamentarian. It’s the end of the reversals“. This was said by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the press conference called after the end of the Council of Ministers which approved the constitutional reform of the premiership.

“Today is an important step, strengthening government at central level and at the same time applying what the constitution currently provides in terms of autonomy means giving more meaning and more weight to the citizens’ vote, who cannot see reversals and changes of majority”. The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport said this Matteo Salvini in the press conference after the CDM.

