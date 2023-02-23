Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for information about MPS Spiderone of the prepaid cards of the Visa Electron circuit that is issued by the institution Monte Paschi of Siena?

Is it really a prepaid card that has something more than the others? Or it is a mere additional service of the group Monte Paschi for your customers?

Today we will try to understand this, analyzing the advantages and disadvantages, costs and characteristics of this caste, and finally you will also find my opinions about it.

Let’s start!

Attention!

This tool can no longer be subscribed to, so the review will only be useful to those who have already chosen it. At the moment you can choose between two prepaid cards offered by Monte dei Paschi di Siena, namely the Quickard and the Quickard Plus.

What is Monte dei Paschi Spider

It’s about a prepaid card with IBAN rather classic, affiliated to the Visa Electron circuit, which in addition to being used for online payments, is also useful for having other types of banking operations available, all on conti MPS.

Without absolutely wanting to disrespect the bank’s marketing department, we perhaps find it a bit excessive to define this type of service as innovative.

It is an excellent prepaid card, which offers neither more nor less than the prepaid cards of other banking groups:

top-up at the counter;

online recharge;

top-up at ATMs of the reference banking group (in this case MPS);

recharge on the Internet via Paskey

possibility of recharging also through Mps Internet Banking e Mobile banking.

Triple card: here are the functions

MPS Spider it is a card that offers three macro-groups of services:

with the Bancomat/PagoBANCOMAT and Visa electron functionality it is possible to withdraw cash at practically any ATM, whether MPS or not, both in Italy and abroad. With the card you can also buy online from any shop that accepts payments via the VISA circuit; telephone top-ups can be made at the group’s ATMs;

with the Paskey Internet Banking function it is possible to transfer funds, pay various bills, top up mobile phones and other prepaid cards;

with the Paskey Mobile Banking function, which is used through a specific App, it is possible in the same way to carry out fund transfers and top-ups by telephone or towards other prepaid cards.

These are systems which, in one way or another, are now also offered by all the cards of the large Italian banking groups and which therefore, pass us by, have very little innovation.

Reading the section of My business dedicated to prepaid cardsyou can get a better idea.

Visa Electron: a reliable and accepted circuit everywhere

One of the positives of MPS Spider prepaid card it is certainly the fact of belonging to the Visa Electron circuit.

It is in fact a circuit that is by far the most accepted offline, the most used online as well as one of the safest.

There are no countries in the world where you will not be able to withdraw cash and make payments with a Visa Electron card, and this can only be applied to MPS Spider.

The costs of the Spider Card

The costs of using the card are, as reported in the information sheet distributed by the bank, as follows:

no cost for joining the service;

10.00 euro annual fee for use of the card, both for the first year and for subsequent years;

no cost for blocking the card;

no commission on payments on the Visa Electron circuit, both within the European Union and in non-EU areas;

commission of 2.10 euros for withdrawals from branches of other banking groups;

commission of 4.00 euros for withdrawals abroad outside the European circuit;

commission of 2.50 euros for top-ups at the counter in cash;

commission of 2.50 euros for top-ups at the counter by debiting a current account;

commission of 1.00 euro on online top-ups.

These are commissions that are almost completely in line with what is practiced by other banking institutions which, as we said at the beginning, now essentially offer very similar products.

The highs

A maximum of 10,000 euros can be loaded on the card (we are talking about ceiling) and a maximum of 1,000 euros can be withdrawn on a daily basis.

The limit for bank transfer and/or giro transactions is instead 15,000.00 euros, while the limits for other payment transactions are 2,500 euros.

These are minimums, once again, in line with what is offered by the other banks and which therefore must not, in any way, constitute a preference for this product of the group.

To be clear, if you are an MPS current account holder the product in question is more than good, if instead you want to become an account holder just to take advantage of these services, it is perhaps appropriate to think about it longer.

However, we will return to the aspect of convenience in the next paragraphs.

The security of MPS Spider

MPS Spider uses all the highest security standards currently available to protect prepaid cards.

The card can be blocked at any time and it is also possible to disavow the expenses made after the request for unblocking.

Generic security is based on the use of the CHIP, now mandatory on cards issued within the EU, on the use of a PIN code and on the matching between IMEI, SIM and App for operations that take place in mobile banking.

It is also possible to request an electronic key to further increase the security measures to protect the money kept on the prepaid card.

Now let’s move on to the conclusions.

Is the MPS Spider Chart suitable?

MPS Spider is certainly a good product, which defends itself well in the now extremely varied world of prepaid cards.

However, the point we mentioned above is valid: it is certainly not worth opening an account with MPS simply to have access to this type of product.

In all likelihood (and you can easily check the reviews that our site makes available to you) the prepaid card offered by your bank offers services of the same quality.

As we have said on other occasions, one of the factors of choice may be the “physical” proximity of the bank.

Usually those who are accustomed to using prepaid cards and ATM payments don’t even have this problem, but there are many people, especially in small towns, who still like to pay in cash.

In this case, therefore, it is necessary to withdraw and, to save money, it is intelligent to have an instrument from a bank with a nearby branch so as to make this operation easy and inexpensive.

Is it better than PostePay?

PostePay, being the first service that was adopted en masse in Italy, will always remain the benchmark against which to compare any type of prepaid card.

PostePay costs less: there is no annual fee and even the top-up operations cost less than half of what MPS asks instead.

However, it is a decidedly “end in itself” prepaid card, in the sense that carrying out complex banking transactions or having assistance at the counter is something that is not offered by the Poste Italiane group, at least for its Entry Level product.

What is different, however, is Postepay Evolution, which we mentioned at the beginning, which is much more “similar”, if you let us pass it, to the MPS Spider.

Those who only need a card to make purchases online and perhaps take money abroad with them should definitely opt for PostePay, a service that offers this type of service quickly, efficiently, without bank delays and with extremely low commission costs. bass.

On the other hand, those who need a more complete product can certainly think of moving towards products such as MPS Spider, which certainly do not offer all the services that are guaranteed by a bank account, but which are in any case more than adequate to satisfy the necessary for an “average” use of the card.

They are two products, to be clear, quite different, despite the fact that they are cards belonging to the same category and which also use the same circuit.

Before taking on the costs of the annual fee and the operations required by MPS Spider, it would be appropriate to think about whether these are services that we need or not.

To make purchases on the Internet, low-cost cards such as PayPal or PostePay are enough.

Spider MPS vs Other Prepaid Cards

In this last paragraph we want to put at your disposal a further element of comparison. Below, therefore, we list other services on the market that could be right for you.

