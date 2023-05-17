Prepaid Card with IBAN Without Current Account and Free. Compare Now!

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Many are appreciating the usefulness of the prepaid card with IBAN: it is a payment instrument that has become widespread in recent years and allows you to carry out many operations no current account.

Many users wonder what are the differences between the various account cards? How to choose the best prepaid cards? There are solutions free and others a payment: clearly it is necessary to understand if the cheapest proposals guarantee the same services as the others.

A is usually expected fixed fee or a cost for each single operation: as with current accounts, clearly the assessment must be made on the basis of one’s needs.

tinaba menu New customer bonuses: 10% cashback on card payments up to €20, annual costs 0€

What changes between a prepaid card with IBAN and a current account

The most modern account cards allow you to carry out many elementary operations typical of a current account such assalary credit or the possibility of make and receive wire transfers. Some, then, allow you to domicile bills and pay the F24.

Some differences are found on the interests: the prepaid cards they do not give interest unlike current accounts which, however, give extremely low returns except for any promotions.

watch outstamp duty: while on the current account you have to pay €34.20 per year if the average balance is higher than €5,000, on prepaid cards it is equal to €2 if the transactions, at the end of the year, exceed €77 (not all banks, however, they withdraw this amount).

Current accounts, however, are guaranteed by the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund up to 100,000 euros, while account cards are not guaranteed and sometimes have a ceiling limit, i.e. the maximum amount, which is not very high.

Compare the Best Prepaid Cards

Here is a brief rundown of the best products currently available:

Carta Tinaba: the card that activates in 5 minutes and gives you €10 in cashback

tinaba menu it is the most versatile card in the world that is activated in a few simple steps. The card is free, as are the first 24 withdrawals at the counter in the EU and wire transfers. It is requested online and you can use it both to make your purchases online and in physical stores.

The card is instantly topped up from your account and is equipped with a highly advanced security system that allows you to block it immediately in the event of theft or loss.

The steps you need to follow to activate it are as follows:

You will also be able to receive 10% cashback on new purchases you make with the card, for each type of product, if you are a new user.

Hype

The carta Hype it is a very easy to use product that contains all the basic features of a current account but with zero costs.

The strengths are:

it can be activated for free in 5 minutes ;

; in a very short time you have the IBAN coordinates and you can make and receive transfers for free;

free withdrawals anywhere in the world;

it is managed simply with an app from your smartphone. With Hype you can use the circuit Apple Pay and pay from your smartphone;

and pay from your smartphone; everything is done online, there are no documents to send;

Hype has its own payment system that allows you to make purchases in over 80,000 affiliated shops via your smartphone, without using your card. You can also send free real-time money to other Hype customers.

Hype it is a decidedly interesting product if you need a prepaid card with IBAN with low costs and excellent functions.

N26 – Current Account for Smartphones

N26 it is a more modern product than the normal prepaid card as it is a real current account that is simple and quick to use.

The main advantages are as follows:

opens in 8 minutes , just register for free here and carry out the recognition through a selfie . Since 2018 it is possible to activate the account with the traditional identity card or passport, simply by taking a photograph of the documents with the smartphone;

, and carry out the . Since 2018 it is possible to activate the account with the traditional identity card or passport, simply by taking a photograph of the documents with the smartphone; it’s free incoming and outgoing transfers and all the typical operations of cards with IBAN are not paid;

incoming and outgoing transfers and all the typical operations of cards with IBAN are not paid; once activated, the carta Mastercard is delivered in 3 working days;

is delivered in 3 working days; it’s easy to use, it’s easily controlled with an app from your smartphone, it allows you to pay by Google Pay.

N26 was awarded as the best european bank for smartphone and proposes a product that could come in handy if you want to have a card account to complement your main account.

There are 4 types of current accounts available, the Standard and Business options are completely free while the Metal and Black ones provide additional paid services.

If you are looking for a free account, choosing N26 Standard o Business you have everything you need.

In addition to the prepaid card, you can evaluate a zero-fee account

As you can see, there are various solutions ranging from the advanced card like that of Hype to a smartphone account or a traditional current account.

To get a more complete view, I suggest you read the ranking with the best accounts chosen by Affari Miei which we are committed to updating on a monthly basis with new offers and promotions.

Or you can consider applying for a free credit card by taking advantage of the promotions currently active: you can consult them here.

Prepaid card with IBAN: better free or paid? How to choose the best

Many banks offer it free letter, especially for example to young people or new customers. When the card is free or with a issue cost low, you have to compare it with those a fixed fee based on the cost of the individual operations.

The transfer generally costs around 0.50 euros if done online while there may be some differences on withdrawals: usually they cost more at the counters of other institutions and it may therefore be useful to have a prepaid card from a bank that has many branches in the area of ​​residence or in any case in the municipalities that one frequents.

Other institutes, on the other hand, provide for the prepaid card combined with a Bank accountto be used as an alternative to the debit card which is generally delivered free of charge.

Is the prepaid card with IBAN or the current account better?

My opinion is that it depends on the type of customer and their specific needs. There are products that allow you to carry out all the typical operations of the online account such as debiting utilities, receiving transfers and withdrawals, all through the services of home banking.

If, for example, you are an employee and you only need to receive your salary and pay your bills, in addition to withdrawing, a card is also perfectly fine: if, on the other hand, you also have liquidity to manage, then you should evaluate between the online accounts to choose the cheapest and most suitable one for you.

