The prepaid cards they are an excellent tool to be able to manage your money and always have expenditure under control as well as being very useful for our purchases because they are always accepted both online and offline.

The modern prepaid cards are very safe because they are equipped with an advanced 3D biometric recognition system that prevents use by third parties, they can be blocked immediately through the app and many of them offer a welcome bonus for all new customers.

In the landscape of digital payments there are several cards that give money or that offer interesting welcome bonuses for all new customers: to find them, simply stay up to date so you don’t miss any offers.

This guide, which will be updated on a monthly basis, aims to inform you of all best prepaid cards with welcome bonus. If you are looking for a solution of this type, I invite you to continue your reading.

Tinaba card: 10% cashback for new customers

tinaba menu it is very easy and versatile to use.

It is one of most versatile cards in the world which allows you to access many services. I quote them here:

you can easily pay for both your online and offline purchases;

you can make free wire transfers and instant money transfers;

invest and manage your savings with extreme simplicity;

create Groups to manage payments and expenses that you have to bear in sharing;

create personal projects to support the ideas you want to implement .

Fertilizer it is also equipped with a very simple free App thanks to which you can keep everything under control and carry out operations in total safety.

HYPE Start: offers you a €10 bonus

HYPE Start it was elected best account card of 2018 by the Financial Observatory as it is extremely versatile, equipped with an IBAN to receive transfers and can also be activated by minors.

All new customers who will activate the card using the code GIFT10 they will receive a €10 welcome bonus directly on the card once activated.

Among the advantages of Hype Start we point out the following:

Free top-ups and withdrawals from all ATMs without paying commissions;

from all ATMs without paying commissions; Simple and intuitive app with which you can always control your expenses;

with which you can always control your expenses; Activation in 5 minutes without having to send paper documents.

Furthermore, by accessing the “Offers” section of the app, you can have access to a vast series of promotions offered by established brands that relegate you with cashback part of what you spend.

To activate it you will need to:

access the official website by clicking here;

enter the requested data;

enter the codice GIFT10 to receive the bonus of 10€ ;

to receive the bonus of ; complete the procedure with a video call;

receive the card by mail.

HYPE Next: ti offre Amazon Pime

HYPE Next it is a more evolved version of the previous one which offers the same advantages but with the addition of some small pluses which make it more complete. All new customers will receive access to Amazon Prime using the code AMAZONPRIME in the process of registration.

Compared to the START version, we must certainly point out the possibility of making recurring credits such as salary, top-up up to €50,000 and have the possibility of using your account also from a PC thanks to HYPE Web.

Furthermore, HYPE Next does not provide for the payment of stamp duty. You can have the ability to buy, sell and trade Bitcoin – a virtually unique feature on the market.

Also in this case the activation is carried out directly from the app without having to go to the bank or sign paper documentation.

You can activate HYPE Next directly from the official website by filling in the required fields and entering the code AMAZON20 you will receive €20 Amazon voucher.

Conclusions

In this guide, I have introduced you to what are currently the best prepaid cards with welcome bonus that you can activate very simply thanks to your smartphone.

I will update this list with all the new promotions, in the meantime I hope you have found the best solution for you. If not, come back to visit us to find out the latest promotions and news.

