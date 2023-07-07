Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023: What You Need to Know About Amazon Prime and How to Get it for Free

Title: Amazon Prime Day 2023: How to Sign Up for Amazon Prime and Enjoy the Exclusive Benefits

Subtitle: Get ready for the biggest online shopping event with amazing discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner, and it’s essential to understand what Amazon Prime is and how you can make the most out of this event. Amazon Prime is a subscription service that not only provides free shipping or priority delivery but also offers a wide range of additional benefits, including streaming and music.

What is Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual event that offers incredible discounts on thousands of participating products. In previous years, it lasted for two days, but this time, Amazon is treating us with a six-day long event. However, keep in mind that these fantastic offers are exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

This year, the event will begin on Tuesday, July 11 at 00:00 and end on Sunday, July 16 at 11:59 p.m. (Central time). Make sure not to miss this opportunity to purchase your favorite items at discounted prices, whether it’s an air fryer or a powerful blender.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime?

Signing up for Amazon Prime is effortless. All you need to do is register on the Amazon website and navigate to the Amazon Prime section to choose a plan that suits you best. There are two options available – the monthly plan, priced at 99 pesos, or the annual plan, which costs 899 pesos (equivalent to 79 pesos per month).

If you’re still hesitant about committing to the service, Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial so you can experience all the benefits without any charges.

What benefits do you get with Amazon Prime membership?

Apart from free shipping without any minimum purchase requirements and expedited deliveries based on your zip code, Amazon Prime members also enjoy priority access to lightning offers. This means you can get a head start on the best deals before others.

Additionally, Amazon Prime provides access to Amazon Video, which features original series and live channels, and Amazon Music with a library of over two million songs. Furthermore, gaming enthusiasts can enjoy exclusive content for their favorite PC games through Amazon Gaming and receive a free subscription to the Twitch channel.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to join millions of Amazon Prime members who enjoy these incredible benefits.

Please note:

In Direct to the Palate Selection, we publish offers and discounts from various online stores in Mexico. Some of the links in this article may belong to an affiliate program. The editorial team has independently chosen the products mentioned. The price and availability of the products are subject to change without notice.

Get ready to shop till you drop on Amazon Prime Day 2023 and take advantage of the amazing discounts and benefits exclusive to Amazon Prime members!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

