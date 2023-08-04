Prepare Your Kids for the New School Year with This Pokémon Thermos

Title: Get Ready for the New School Year with This Pokémon Thermos for Kids

Subtitle: Keep Your Child’s Drinks Cool and Germ-Free with This Stainless Steel Thermos

As the start of the new school cycle approaches, parents are busy shopping for supplies, uniforms, and backpacks to ensure their children have everything they need for a successful year of learning. Along with these essentials, parents are also contemplating what to pack for their child’s lunch. From their favorite gorditas de nata to fish nuggets for memory enhancement, parents are looking for nutritious and enjoyable options.

However, it is equally important to consider the lunch box and containers in which these meals will be packed. Introducing the stainless steel thermos of “Pokémon” – a must-have item for every child’s lunchtime. This thermos can be found on Amazon Mexico at the incredible price of only 283 pesos. And don’t forget, Amazon Prime members can enjoy unlimited free shipping.

The Pokémon thermos features advanced vacuum insulation technology that keeps your child’s favorite drinks cool for up to 12 hours (not suitable for hot liquids). Made from high-quality stainless steel, this thermos is designed to withstand drops, dents, and rough handling, making it perfect for active children. Its compact button lid ensures a leak-proof seal, allowing kids to take it with them everywhere.

Additionally, this thermos is equipped with a hygienic straw, which helps keep germs at bay and can be easily removed for simple cleaning. Parents can rest easy knowing that all the materials are dishwasher safe or can be hand-washed. With a capacity of 355 milliliters, this thermos is perfect for packing refreshing fruit water to keep kids hydrated throughout the day.

In collaboration with Direct to the Palate Selection, we bring you this exclusive offer from Amazon Mexico. Please note that some of the links in this article may belong to an affiliate program. The editorial team has independently chosen these items for inclusion. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice.

Get your hands on this Pokémon thermos today and make your child’s school days even more exciting and memorable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

